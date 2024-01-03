Portsmouth police look for Wawa robbery suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in a Sunday evening robbery.

The suspect entered the Wawa on Frederick Boulevard and threatened to shoot employees, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer coat with a hood, black pants, black hoodie, a black beanie and gray shoes, according to police. He is Black man between 45 and 60 years old, 5'4" to 5'7" and 150 to 170 pounds with a dark beard/goatee.

Anyone with information should contact the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, the Crime Line's "P3 Tips" app or at the Portsmouth Crime Line website. Police say that tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify, and if a crime line caller's tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.