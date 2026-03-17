Portsmouth, Virginia Beach welcome new Grocery Outlet locations

Grocery Outlet held grand openings for its two new locations in Hampton Roads. Along with the ribbon-cutting, donation ceremonies were held last week.

The Virginia Beach Grocery Outlet is on 897 Lynnhaven Parkway.

The Portsmouth Grocery Outlet is on 5914 West High Street.

Matt Smith, the store manager at the Portsmouth location, said the business wants to be more than just a retailer in the community.

Watch previous coverage: New grocery store opens in Portsmouth, but food desert concerns remain in some neighborhoods

New grocery store opens in Portsmouth, but food desert concerns remain in some neighborhoods

"We don't want to be just another business in the area. So we reach out, we work with the community, and get involved in events and charities. We're partnering with the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia. We're trying to go above and beyond just being a business," Smith said.

There will be other locations in Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Williamsburg soon, Smith says.