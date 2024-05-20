Aldi macaroni salad recalled for unlabeled wheat allergen

If you shop at ALDI and have someone in your home with a wheat allergy, there's a new recall you should be aware of.

ALDI Deli Macaroni Salad has been voluntarily recalled, according to the FDA.

Reser's Fine Foods, who voluntarily recalled the macaroni salad, says it contains wheat, but that's not indicated on the packaging.

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The recall applies to the 32 oz. size of ALDI Deli Macaroni Salad with a use-by date of June 3, 2024, the FDA says. The salad was sold in ALDI stores in over a dozen states—including Virginia.

If you purchased the product and are concerned about the wheat allergen, the FDA says you should throw away the product or take it back to ALDI for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, click here.