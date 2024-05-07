Palmer Candy Co. recalls pretzel, snack mix products over salmonella concerns

Nearly 30 Palmer Candy Company products are being recalled due to salmonella concerns, according to the FDA.

The impacted products are the company's “white coated confectionary items,” the FDA says. This includes many of Palmer Candy Company’s pretzel and snack mix products.

A full list of the company’s recalled products is here.

The products are sold in stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Dollar General, the FDA says. They were also sent to distributors in over a dozen states, including Virginia, the FDA adds.

So far, there haven’t been any illnesses reported from those who ate the snacks. Production of the products has stopped and an investigation is underway, the FDA says.

Customers can return the recalled products for a full refund. Anyone with questions about the recall can contact 1-800-831-0828 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the FDA says.