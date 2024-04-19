Trader Joe's basil, Ford Broncos, Toyota Prius cars & other new recalls

Trader Joe's Organic Basil

Trader Joe's is voluntarily recalling organic basil from the Infinite Herbs brand.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

It may be contaminated with salmonella, the CDC says. A dozen people have gotten sick, one had to go to the hospital, according to the CDC.

If you have the basil, you can take it back for a refund.

More info here.

Ford Bronco Sport SUVs and Maverick Trucks

Ford is recalling nearly half a million Bronco Sport SUVs and Maverick trucks.

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File

They may fail to detect a low battery charge, according to Consumer Reports.

The recall impacts 2021-2024 model Bronco Sport SUVs and 2022-2023 Maverick trucks.

You can get them fixed by the dealership.

More info here.

Toyota Prius and Prius HEV Cars

Toyota says there's an issue with some Prius and Prius HEV cars.

Water could get in through the rear door latch and cause a short circuit, Toyota says. If the doors aren't locked, they could come open while you're driving, Toyota added.

You can also get these fixed by the dealership.

More info here.

Feel Good Foods Gluten-free Mini Bagels

Some of Feel Good Foods' gluten-free mini-bagels might not be gluten-free after all.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Its gluten-free plain and everything flavored cream cheese stuffed mini bagels may contain gluten due to cross-contamination, the FDA says. They're in the frozen section of stores.

Check the best buy dates for May 29, 2024, through Sept. 17, 2025.

More info here.

Bike Helmets on Temu

As the weather gets nicer, kids are itching to get out on their bikes. But be sure to check their helmets!

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

"Gasaciods" bike helmets, sold on Temu, don't meet safety standards in the U.S.

If you have them, don't let your kids use them.

There's a series of steps you'll have to take to get your money back here.

More info here.