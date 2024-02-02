NORFOLK, Va. — Heart disease remains the leading cause of death, according to the CDC.

And to bring awareness to February being Heart Month the Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk is illuminating the heart hospital in red.

Leondra Head Sentara Norfolk General brings awareness to heart disease during Heart month

Sentara doctors say high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol can lead to heart disease.

"This building and community does such a good job of taking care of people’s hearts," Joseph Newton, the Sentara Norfolk Chief of Cardiac Surgery said.

Health WTKR engineer looks to AI technology to screen lump for breast cancer Jessica Larché

One Sentara patient who had heart surgery a month ago to replace a valve recommends staying on top of your medical care.

"Don’t delay, put off or postpone," Debra Talbot, a Sentara patient, said. "Overtime, a defective heart calve put me in congestive heart failure. I wasn’t able to go from my couch to my driveway. In October, I was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and I had 4 weeks to find a doctor to do my surgery."

Sentara says the heart hospital will be lit up in red until the end of this month.