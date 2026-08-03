Snowball stand permanently closes after detached trailer causes deadly crash

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A snowball stand announced that it is shutting down after acknowledging that its trailer detached from one of its trucks, killing a woman in Mathews County on Saturday.

TURBOs Snowballs, based in King William County, Va., announced the closure on social media on Saturday.

“As many of you have seen, our trailer broke off our truck today while we were on our way to work. Sadly, this has resulted in a tragic accident, and at this time, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to permanently close TURBOs Snowballs,” TURBO Snowballs said in a social media post.

Virginia State Police said a woman was killed Saturday afternoon after a trailer detached from a pickup truck and struck her vehicle in Mathews County.

The crash happened around 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 1 near New Point Comfort Highway.

State police said a preliminary investigation found that a trailer being towed by a 2023 Chevrolet 2500 became disconnected from the truck. The trailer then struck a 2002 Ford F-250 driven by an adult woman.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending notification of her next of kin.

“Yesterday has brought an unimaginable amount of heartbreak, and our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with the family and loved ones of the person involved in yesterday’s tragic accident,” TURBOS Snowballs said in a social media post on Sunday. “We are deeply sorry for the loss they are facing and ask everyone to please keep them in your prayers.”

The driver of the Chevrolet, 61-year-old Donald Turbin of King William, was not injured, according to police.

State police charged Turbin with operating an uninspected trailer and failing to secure the load.

The crash remains under investigation.

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