From setup to center stage, tourists, locals and restaurants gear up for SITW

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va— Something In The Water is just hours away, and thousands of folks will be hitting the beach for the festival.

But last-minute preparations are still underway.

There's certainly excitement in the water!

Sound checks were center stage Thursday night at the Oceanfront.

With big acts like Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan and more, it has tourists already on the edge of their seats.

Even with the possibility of rain, Matthew Malone traveled all the way from the west coast. He told News 3's Kelsey Jones the weather won't stop his fun.

"We came way too far, and besides [the rain is] probably going to feel good on the beach anyways. I'm not too worried about it," Malone said.

Some Chesapeake teens say instead of driving back and forth the entire weekend, they wanted to stay at the oceanfront to experience their first Something in the Water festival.

"You got to get the real experience in my opinion, so that's why we got the hotel and traffic will be probably overflowing a lot," one teen told News 3.

Barriers are now in place, up and down the boardwalk surrounding the festival—you can't get past 14th Street.

But nearby business owners, like Pete Fernandez, the owner of Chichos, are preparing for the crowds.

"We've been preparing for this for months, we're expecting the crowds," he said. We're stocked up for it, we brought in the right amount of food for it."

Nearly 600 pounds of pizza dough later, Fernandez says he's looking forward to the extra cash coming in.

"It's kind of slowed down during the wintertime so this is kind of the kick-off for the rest of our season" said Fernandez.

The excitement is through the roof, but the hard work of getting everything set up continues.

The doors open at noon Friday and artists will perform through Sunday night.

