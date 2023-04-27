Businesses within Something in the Water perimeter hoping for customers despite security measures

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Some businesses at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront are looking forward to a boost in traffic, with tens of thousands of visitors expected for Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water festival.

However, on Thursday, crews were putting fencing around some restaurants that are in the heart of the festival grounds.

David Agudelo/WTKR Something in the Water stage and set up



News 3 talked with several businesses along Atlantic Avenue who said they plan to remain open, but they are concerned about customers having access.

“The leaders, they’ve assured me they’re going to push some business, but how they’re going to do it, I don’t know,” said the owner of Fish Bones, Mike Georgiou.

Fish Bones plans to be staffed and open for business. But fencing will be put up just around the building which is next to the main festival entrance at 14th Street.

David Agudelo/WTKR Fish Bones in Virginia Beach

Georgiou said city leaders told him security can open the fence to let customers through.

This isn’t the only restaurant owner who’s concerned. One closer to the main stage who wanted to remain anonymous said he was never asked for any input, and they now have fencing blocking off the patio entrance to their restaurant.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association says the city was holding meetings Thursday to help work out any concerns.