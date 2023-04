VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The final day of Something in the Water is upon us.

Sunday will feature the return of the beloved Pop-Up Church Service at 22nd Street and Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach.

The full line up can be found below!

Maddie Miller/WTKR

This article will have live updates throughout the day!

Something in the Water PHOTOS: Day 2 of Something in the Water festival Justin Fleenor