SUFFOLK, Va. - Firefighters say they were called to Locust Street on Friday night for a structural collapse. They arrived to a car that had driven into a home.

The call came in a little after 10:30 p.m.

Firefighters say three people were in the home at the time, but none were hurt. The driver of the vehicle was hurt with minor injuries.

There's no word on why the vehicle drove into the home.