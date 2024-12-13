2-year-old dead following crash, VB fire's aftermath, Trump named Person of the Year: Sunrise Brief

A two-year-old is dead following a crash on the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge. According to our partners at the Outer Banks Voice, the crash happened yesterday morning when a broken-down Mustang was rear-ended by an SUV. Highway patrol says a two-year-old boy died before he could be taken to the hospital. A man driving the Mustang was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious burn injuries. The Outer Banks Voice reports the driver of the SUV is facing charges. 2-year-old killed in crash on Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge

Neighbors are rallying together to help a family whose home was destroyed by fire. Right now, News 3 is still working on learning the cause of this big fire in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach. We know that because of the winds, investigators say it was a challenge to put the fire out and that it contributed to the home being destroyed. Neighbors shared with us that a fire alarm was working at the time of the fire. Support for this family is still happening. Neighbors are collecting toiletries and items to give to the family in need. It's something they are hoping will help during the holiday season. Destructive house fire in Great Neck leaves 2 injured; cat and ferret missing