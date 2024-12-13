2-year-old dead following crash, VB fire's aftermath, Trump named Person of the Year: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 2-year-old dead following crash, VB fire's aftermath, Trump named 'Person of the Year'
A two-year-old is dead following a crash on the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge. According to our partners at the Outer Banks Voice, the crash happened yesterday morning when a broken-down Mustang was rear-ended by an SUV.
Highway patrol says a two-year-old boy died before he could be taken to the hospital.
A man driving the Mustang was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious burn injuries.
The Outer Banks Voice reports the driver of the SUV is facing charges.2-year-old killed in crash on Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge
Neighbors are rallying together to help a family whose home was destroyed by fire. Right now, News 3 is still working on learning the cause of this big fire in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach.
We know that because of the winds, investigators say it was a challenge to put the fire out and that it contributed to the home being destroyed. Neighbors shared with us that a fire alarm was working at the time of the fire.
Support for this family is still happening. Neighbors are collecting toiletries and items to give to the family in need. It's something they are hoping will help during the holiday season.Destructive house fire in Great Neck leaves 2 injured; cat and ferret missing
Wall Street welcomed President-elect Donald Trump back to New York. Trump is weighing in on a number of campaign promises in the latest issue of Time magazine, where he was just named their Person of the Year. He is offering a new view on inflation and highlighting an immediate priority once he takes office.
In the magazine's cover story, Trump vowed to make good on his campaign promise to deport more than 11 million undocumented immigrants, using law enforcement and potentially the military.
Federal law prevents the military from being used against civilians, but Trump warned, quote, "I will go up to the maximum level of what the law allows."
He also weighed in on his promise to curb inflation, acknowledging it may be difficult to lower the cost of groceries.
Just over a month until his inauguration, a top priority is also taking shape. The president-elect says possibly within minutes of taking office, he plans to pardon most of the January 6 rioters.Trump named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'
This morning's weather: Sunny start, with clouds building up
Forecaster Derrah Getter says another cool start to your day with temperatures out the door in the 30s with wind chill values running in the 20s. We start off today with plenty of sunshine, but we’ll see building clouds as we head throughout the afternoon.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. We hold off the rain for the majority of the weekend. Isolated showers will be possible late Sunday and into early Monday morning.
Temperatures this weekend will be comfortably cool with highs on Saturday in the upper 40s and highs on Sunday in the middle 50s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: A man's journey from prison to purpose
A local man is working to turn his life around after being released from prison one year later. Ronald Davis is 45 years old now, but when he was 18, back in the late 90s, he was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a string of robberies across Hampton Roads. He did not kill or injure anyone.
News 3's Jessica Larche began reporting on efforts to get him out of prison back in 2020. Community outcry followed, with support from state leaders calling his sentence excessive.
Before Governor Ralph Northam left office in 2022, he set a December 2023 release date for Davis, ending Davis' time served at 26 years.
One year since his release from prison, Larche is following through, revealing what Davis is doing with his second chance.
Ronald Davis' road to redemption is filled with faith in God, faith in his family and faith for forgiveness.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.