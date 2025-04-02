4 missing persons, Dominion Energy price hike proposal, 'Liberation Day' tariffs: Sunrise Brief

This past week, three teenagers and one juvenile were reported missing in separate incidents across Hampton Roads. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

4 missing persons within this past week

A CODI Alert was issued for 17-year-old Tacori Lamonie Johnson, who was last seen on March 30, around 1 p.m. Her last known location was her home on Butler Farm Road in Hampton. She is type 1 diabetic and does not have her medication with her, nor her phone.

Portsmouth police are searching for 12-year-old Makai Jones, who was last seen on April 1, at 3:30 p.m. Jones' last known location was the 100 block of Dale Drive. Jones was last seen wearing a black jacket and ripped grey jeans.

Virginia State Police sent a Critically Missing Adult Alert to assist in the search for missing 18-year-old Malik Adam Barekzi. He was last seen on March 30 at Bluestone Avenue in Norfolk. He is believed to be traveling in the southwestern part of Virginia. Authorities say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

In Suffolk, 17-year-old Faith Russell went missing on March 31. However, she did make contact with her guardian and said she was fine, but she also said she would be leaving Suffolk without providing a destination. She was last seen on the 1200 block of White Marsh Road.

