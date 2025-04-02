4 missing persons, Dominion Energy price hike proposal, 'Liberation Day' tariffs: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 4 missing persons, Dominion Energy price hike proposal, 'Liberation Day' tariffs
This past week, three teenagers and one juvenile were reported missing in separate incidents across Hampton Roads. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.4 missing persons within this past week
A CODI Alert was issued for 17-year-old Tacori Lamonie Johnson, who was last seen on March 30, around 1 p.m. Her last known location was her home on Butler Farm Road in Hampton. She is type 1 diabetic and does not have her medication with her, nor her phone.
Portsmouth police are searching for 12-year-old Makai Jones, who was last seen on April 1, at 3:30 p.m. Jones' last known location was the 100 block of Dale Drive. Jones was last seen wearing a black jacket and ripped grey jeans.
Virginia State Police sent a Critically Missing Adult Alert to assist in the search for missing 18-year-old Malik Adam Barekzi. He was last seen on March 30 at Bluestone Avenue in Norfolk. He is believed to be traveling in the southwestern part of Virginia. Authorities say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
In Suffolk, 17-year-old Faith Russell went missing on March 31. However, she did make contact with her guardian and said she was fine, but she also said she would be leaving Suffolk without providing a destination. She was last seen on the 1200 block of White Marsh Road.
Richmond-based Dominion Energy is proposing hikes for base and fuel rates, according to a press release sent out Tuesday. The company proposed a fuel rate increase of $10.92 in July 2025, and more than $10 in base rate increases over the next two years.Dominion Energy proposes $21 in monthly rate increases for Virginia residents
The base rate would increase $8.51 monthly in 2026, and again by $2 in 2027. Dominion said this is the first increase in base rates since 1992. The increases will help to keep at pace with inflation due to rising costs of labor, materials, equipment, fuel, and grid upgrades, Dominion said.
A Dominion spokesperson shared this explanation of the increases based on a resident bill of $140:
- Current monthly bill: $140
- After fuel rate increase on July 1, 2025: $150.92 (140 + 10.92)
- After base rate increase on Jan 1, 2026: $159.43 (140 + 10.92 + 8.51)
- After base rate increase on Jan 1, 2027: $161.43 (140 + 10.92 + 8.51 + 2.00)
President Donald Trump promised that Wednesday will be "Liberation Day." He is set to unveil a new group of tariffs that he believes will lessen the United States' dependence on foreign goods.Wall Street remains shaky as White House prepares to roll out tariffs
This comes as Trump repeatedly delayed and carved out exemptions to many tariffs he placed earlier this year. Last week, 25% auto tariffs were issued by Trump, as he said foreign countries are "taking our jobs, taking our wealth, taking a lot of things." The new import taxes could include "reciprocal" tariffs, which would match the tariffs that other countries have placed in retaliation to the United States.
U.S. stocks swerved through another shaky day of trading Tuesday, with uncertainty still high about just what Trump will announce about tariffs on his “Liberation Day.” Many economists worry that the increased price of imported goods will be passed onto the consumer. Trump maintains that there will be disruption in the short term economy as a result.
This morning's weather: Cooler today, much warmer for tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a cooler start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 60s, near normal for this time of year.
Much warmer to end the week. Highs will jump to the mid 80s tomorrow. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies and it will be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 20 mph.
Warm again on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, especially later in the day.
