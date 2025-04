The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department

Name: Makai Jones

Age: 12

Date last seen: April 1, 2025 at 3:30 p.m.

Last known location: 100 block of Dale Drive

Physical description: Black male, black hair, 5'1", 90 pounds

More details: Last seen wearing a black jacket and ripped grey jeans

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536