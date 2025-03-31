Hampton police looking for missing and endangered teen

The following information was provided by the Hampton Police Division:

Name: Tacori Lamonie Johnson

Hampton Police Division

Age: 17

Date last seen: Sunday, March 30 around 1 p.m.

Last known location: Her home on Butler Farm Road in Hampton

Physical description: 5'1" and 115 pounds; black hair and brown eyes

More details: Police say Johnson is missing and endangered, adding that she is a type 1 diabetic and does not have her medication with her or her phone.

Police also say she may have been carrying a full backpack and was last known to be wearing white pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.