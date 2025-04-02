Runaway teen reported missing after stating intentions to 'leave Suffolk:' SPD

The following information was provided by Suffolk Police

Name: Faith Russell

Age: 17

Date last seen: March 31

Last known location: 1200 block of White Marsh Road

Physical description: Russell is a white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot, 10-inches tall and approximately 190 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, with light colored shorts and had a backpack with her. Russell wears braces and cheetah print glasses.

More details: On April 1, 2025, Russell made contact with her guardian and advised she was fine. She also advised she would be leaving Suffolk, but did not provide a destination.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.