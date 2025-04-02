Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Runaway teen reported missing after stating intentions to 'leave Suffolk:' SPD

MISSING SU TEEN.jpg
Posted

The following information was provided by Suffolk Police

Name: Faith Russell

Age: 17

Date last seen: March 31

Last known location: 1200 block of White Marsh Road

Physical description: Russell is a white female with red hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot, 10-inches tall and approximately 190 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, with light colored shorts and had a backpack with her. Russell wears braces and cheetah print glasses.

More details: On April 1, 2025, Russell made contact with her guardian and advised she was fine. She also advised she would be leaving Suffolk, but did not provide a destination.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device