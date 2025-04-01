Old Dominion U. police looking for 18-year-old Malik Adam Barekzi: VSP

Virginia State Police have sent a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of Old Dominion University Police.

Name: Malik Adam Barekzi

Age: 18

Date last seen: March 30, 2025

Last known location: Bluestone Avenue, Norfolk

Physical description: 5-foot-11, 140 pounds, brown eyes and a shaved head

More details: He is possibly traveling in a gray 2006 Toyota 4Runner displaying Virginia plates: TVE-1156. He is believed to be traveling in the southwestern part of Virginia.

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency. Please contact the Old Dominion University Police Department [24/7 dispatch] with any information regarding his whereabouts at 757-683-5665 or you may find complete information at the Virginia State Police website - https://vsp.virginia.gov/active-alerts/.