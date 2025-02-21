850+ road incidents, city service suspended, DOGE layoffs: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 850+ road incidents, city service suspended, DOGE layoffs
Road conditions amid the heavy snowstorm led to 861 incidents, with 223 investigated as crashes. Virginia State Police say there are 11 reported injuries from these incidents.
The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently under level 1 wind restrictions. This means that passing is not allowed, and the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour.
Since temperatures dropped overnight Thursday, be aware of re-freezing on the roads. Virginia State police expect black ice to be present on bridges and overpasses. They say a majority of incidents are drivers who lost control while going too fast for the weather conditions.
It is urged for drivers to keep a slow pace while maintaining a wide following distance while on the road.
All seven Hampton Roads cities have suspended at least one trash collection pickup day due to the winter weather. The following information is sourced from each city's website.
Virginia Beach: Both Wednesday's and Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday — Friday's pickups have been moved to Sunday.
Norfolk: Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday — Friday’s pickups have been moved to Monday — All bulk and yard waste collections for the rest of this week have been canceled and will resume next week. Street sweeping is also suspended.
Newport News: Thursday's pickups are canceled. An updated schedule will be announced on the city's website and social media.
Hampton: Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday — Friday’s pickups have been moved to Sunday.
Portsmouth: Both Wednesday's and Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday — Friday's pickups have been moved to Monday
Suffolk: Refuse and recycling collection is suspended for Thursday and Friday. Refuse collection will not be rescheduled and residents can expect their collection to resume on their normal day next week.
Chesapeake: Trash collection is delayed until further notice, the city announced Wednesday.
The Trump administration, as advised by Elon Musk, continues to slash government employment. More than 12,000 federal jobs have been eliminated with more than 6,000 IRS workers to be fired this week.
Most laid off have been recent hires with probationary status. Now, President Donald Trump says he is considering an idea to issue new stimulus checks to Americans from money saved through government cuts made by the "Department of Government Efficiency." This idea of a "DOGE Dividend" started as a post by Elon Musk on his social media app.
However, it created unease among Democrat and Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Economists say an increase in consumer spending will lead to inflation worsening — those who disagree say a dividend could lessen reliance on safety net programs.
This morning's weather: Frigid morning, weekend warm up on the way
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we'll get lots of sunshine today, but still cold and windy. Temperatures near 20 degrees this morning with a wind chill in the teens and single digits. Highs will only reach the upper 30s, but it will feel about 10 degrees colder with the wind, mainly NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Get ready for a nice weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up. Highs will reach the low 40s on Saturday and the low 50s on Sunday. The wind will also relax as we head into the weekend.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: 'That Water Bead Lady' gets published
A local mother transformed her daughter's health scare into advocacy, and it led to her getting published.
When Kipley Haugen was about a year old, her mom, Ashley, says she got really sick. Doctors couldn't figure out what was wrong, so she had exploratory surgery. It turns out Kipley ingested water beads that her sister was playing with.
"She still has some challenges from the exposure and from the injury, but she is making incredible forward progress," Ashley Haugen said.
They’re small, colorful, and squishy—but when ingested, they can cause intestinal blockages, neurological problems, and death. Kipley survived, but the experience led Ashley to advocacy work, starting "That Water Bead Lady" and connecting with physicians to share information with the medical community.
“We decided that it would be a good idea to write a case study on what happened to her,” Haugen said. “I had brought a lot of the research and the information from my advocacy work already, and they brought their clinical expertise and their knowledge of the medical literature.”
In January, Kipley’s case was published in Pediatrics, making Ashley one of the first parent advocates to co-author a case report in the journal. Beyond that, "That Water Bead Lady" is creating kits for other families whose kids have been hurt by toys or consumer products.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.