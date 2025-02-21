850+ road incidents, city service suspended, DOGE layoffs: Sunrise Brief

Road conditions amid the heavy snowstorm led to 861 incidents, with 223 investigated as crashes. Virginia State Police say there are 11 reported injuries from these incidents. The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel is currently under level 1 wind restrictions. This means that passing is not allowed, and the speed limit has been reduced to 45 miles per hour. Since temperatures dropped overnight Thursday, be aware of re-freezing on the roads. Virginia State police expect black ice to be present on bridges and overpasses. They say a majority of incidents are drivers who lost control while going too fast for the weather conditions. It is urged for drivers to keep a slow pace while maintaining a wide following distance while on the road. More than 850 road incidents reported since beginning of snowstorm

All seven Hampton Roads cities have suspended at least one trash collection pickup day due to the winter weather. The following information is sourced from each city's website. Virginia Beach: Both Wednesday's and Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday — Friday's pickups have been moved to Sunday. Norfolk: Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday — Friday’s pickups have been moved to Monday — All bulk and yard waste collections for the rest of this week have been canceled and will resume next week. Street sweeping is also suspended. Newport News: Thursday's pickups are canceled. An updated schedule will be announced on the city's website and social media. Hampton: Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday — Friday’s pickups have been moved to Sunday. Portsmouth: Both Wednesday's and Thursday's pickups have been moved to Saturday — Friday's pickups have been moved to Monday Suffolk: Refuse and recycling collection is suspended for Thursday and Friday. Refuse collection will not be rescheduled and residents can expect their collection to resume on their normal day next week. Chesapeake: Trash collection is delayed until further notice, the city announced Wednesday. New dates for Hampton Roads trash pickup