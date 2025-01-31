Acevedo ransom 'scam,' Sailor charged, midair collision aftermath: Sunrise Brief

Before Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo's body was recovered, his family paid a ransom demand to an unknown source. Police determined the request was a scam originating from outside the U.S. to obtain money from a family in distress.

Virginia Beach police said they do not suspect foul play in the death of Acevedo. However, his parents received the initial ransom request five days before law enforcement reached this conclusion.

An unknown individual contacted Juan's parents using the messaging app, WhatsApp, and demanded a $500 ransom. The ransom was paid and there was no more communication with the ransomer, according to VBPD.

Since the crime was committed internationally, the VBPD will no longer be involved in the investigation.