Acevedo ransom 'scam,' Sailor charged, midair collision aftermath: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Acevedo ransom 'scam,' Sailor charged, midair collision aftermath
Before Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo's body was recovered, his family paid a ransom demand to an unknown source. Police determined the request was a scam originating from outside the U.S. to obtain money from a family in distress.
Virginia Beach police said they do not suspect foul play in the death of Acevedo. However, his parents received the initial ransom request five days before law enforcement reached this conclusion.
An unknown individual contacted Juan's parents using the messaging app, WhatsApp, and demanded a $500 ransom. The ransom was paid and there was no more communication with the ransomer, according to VBPD.
Since the crime was committed internationally, the VBPD will no longer be involved in the investigation.Ransom 'scam' on Acevedo family came from outside US: VBPD
A Yorktown based Sailor died in April 2024 after falling off a boat and being struck by the boat's propeller — trial counsel for the government referred to this incident during a preliminary hearing on base at Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday.
Jackson D. Bower, a Master at Arms Second Class, is accused of negligent homicide, making a false official statement, and two counts of dereliction of duty in the death of fellow Sailor Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax. The government said Bower was operating a high-risk drill in which one boat follows the wake of another.
He is accused of failing to notify his supervisors that he was conducting the drill.
The government said Bower made a sharp turn that caused Master at Arms Petty Officer Third Class Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax to fall overboard. Bower is accused of initially lying about the incident, they also said his negligence led to Flax's death.Yorktown-based Sailor charged in Sailor's death identified in court Thursday
A midair collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport left no survivors — 67 people are feared dead. First responders are still recovering bodies from the Potomac River.
The passenger plane carried a number of international figure skaters.
President Donald Trump held a press conference to discuss the crash between the passenger plane and military helicopter. After a moment of silence, Trump gave his opinion on why this crash happened.
Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives were routinely pointed to as a possible reason for the crash. Specifically, Trump claimed that the hiring practices of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the Biden administration were to blame. He also portrayed the actions of the helicopter pilot as questionable.Trump suggests DEI may be to blame for fatal mid-air collision amid ongoing investigation
This morning's weather: Rainy end to the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says there will be two rounds of rain today. Round one this morning, tapering off by midday. Round two tonight, from 9 pm to 5 am. Most of the region will get 0.5” to 1” of rainfall. Highs will warm back to near 70 today, 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. The wind will pick up again today, mainly SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.
Rain should move out before sunrise on Saturday. Clouds will clear out Saturday with falling temperatures from the 50s to the 40s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50s. It will still be windy on Saturday, but winds will relax for Sunday.
We Follow Through: High School teacher to appear in court
A Churchland High School teacher is set to go before a judge Friday morning. Jarvis Greene faces several charges, including alleged indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory role, sodomy, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
About a week ago, he was let out on bond after being arrested following a police investigation — investigators tell News 3 the victims are former students.
Greene taught at Churchland High School and coached girls basketball at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake. He is currently on administrative leave.
The principal at Churchland High School recently sent a statement to parents, saying, "Last fall, I wrote to you to inform you allegations were posted on social media regarding one of our staff members. Police immediately began its investigation at that time."
It continues with, "This is a difficult and heartbreaking subject matter for us all."
