Acevedo's cause of death, VA report card, midair collision in DC: Sunrise Brief

Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo died from an accidental drowning, the medical examiner said Wednesday. This happened in a pond outside the Cambria at Cornerstone apartments in Virginia Beach.
The medical examiner's ruling puts a cap on the tragic story that started with an AMBER Alert on Saturday. Virginia Beach Police were prepared to move forward with a potential homicide investigation, but this was not necessary after Wednesday's ruling.
However, one more loose end still exists. Police are investigating a ransom threat made against the parents of Acevedo, who ultimately paid $500 to the anonymous suspect. Authorities have confirmed that the incident involves individuals from out of state.Juan Acevedo died from accidental drowning: Medical Examiner
Governor Glenn Youngkin held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the overall test scores of Virginia students. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the "Nation's Report Card", revealed little change in Virginia students' test scores.
The standardized NAEP tests a random sample of students from different grades. In Virginia, fourth grade reading scores remain unchanged, but math scores saw an increase. Eighth grade students saw slight decreases in both subjects. The non-traditional learning during the pandemic is commonly cited by officials as the reason for these backsteps.
Virginia's test scores have been declining since 2017 and post-pandemic tests show that little progress has been made.
During a routine landing at Reagan National Airport Wednesday night, a passenger plane collided with a Black Hawk helicopter. The plane was arriving from Wichita, Kansas, and the helicopter was reportedly on a training mission.
Midair collision took place around 9 p.m. The plane had 60 passengers and four crew members. The helicopter carried three service members. So far, dozens of fatalities have been confirmed.
The crash happened over the freezing Potomac River. Around 300 first responders are taking part in the rescue operation, the DC fire chief said. There was no immediate word on the cause of the collision, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport were halted while helicopters from law enforcement agencies across the region flew over the scene.Rescue operations underway for passengers of American Airlines, Black Hawk that crashed
This morning's weather: Cooler day with clouds to gather
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its cooler today with highs in the low 50s, near normal for this time of year. We will start with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will build in later in the day. Winds will be much lighter today.
Clouds and showers move in for Friday. Scattered showers are possible during the day (higher chances north, lower chances south). More rain will move through Friday night with a cold front. Most of the region will get 0.25” to 0.75” of rainfall. Highs will warm back to the 60s on Friday and it will get windy again.
We Follow Through: Hampton Roads marching band to compete nationally
Hampton University's "Marching FORCE" Marching Band heads to California to perform at Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB). Competing in this event in itself is exclusive, only six bands across the nation are chosen to participate.
Honda Battle of the Bands is showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) marching bands on February 1, 2025. The bands will travel to Inglewood, California to perform at SoFi Stadium.
Six talented HBCU marching bands will perform live at the 2025 Invitational Showcase, making HBOB history as Honda brings the tradition and culture of HBCU schools to the West Coast for the first time.
This is HU's 3rd time going to HBOB. The "Marching FORCE" got to punch their ticket to California after receiving enough votes from a nationwide poll. On Saturday, they will represent Hampton Roads with pride.
