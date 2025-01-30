Acevedo's cause of death, VA report card, midair collision in DC: Sunrise Brief

Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo died from an accidental drowning, the medical examiner said Wednesday. This happened in a pond outside the Cambria at Cornerstone apartments in Virginia Beach. The medical examiner's ruling puts a cap on the tragic story that started with an AMBER Alert on Saturday. Virginia Beach Police were prepared to move forward with a potential homicide investigation, but this was not necessary after Wednesday's ruling. However, one more loose end still exists. Police are investigating a ransom threat made against the parents of Acevedo, who ultimately paid $500 to the anonymous suspect. Authorities have confirmed that the incident involves individuals from out of state. Juan Acevedo died from accidental drowning: Medical Examiner

Governor Glenn Youngkin held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the overall test scores of Virginia students. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the "Nation's Report Card", revealed little change in Virginia students' test scores. The standardized NAEP tests a random sample of students from different grades. In Virginia, fourth grade reading scores remain unchanged, but math scores saw an increase. Eighth grade students saw slight decreases in both subjects. The non-traditional learning during the pandemic is commonly cited by officials as the reason for these backsteps. Virginia's test scores have been declining since 2017 and post-pandemic tests show that little progress has been made.

