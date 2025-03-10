AI school bus cameras, IAD measles case, GOP spending bill: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: AI school bus cameras, IAD measles case, GOP spending bill
150 school buses in Virginia Beach will be outfitted with cameras that use Artificial Intelligence (AI). These devices will monitor the surroundings of the bus when students are getting on and off.
The technology activates when the stop-arm is extended. The camera will scan for vehicles that ignore the bus's stop sign. This data will then be forwarded to the Virginia Beach Police Department, which will determine if a citation should be issued, with fines reaching up to $250.
James Lash, Executive Director of Transportation and Fleet Management Services with VBCPS, noted an increase in impatient drivers ignoring stop signs and red lights near school buses. This technology will be implemented in the coming weeks.VB parents speak on new technology rolling out on school buses Monday
A confirmed case of measles was traced to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The Virginia Department of Health was notified of this case on Wednesday, Mar. 5.
Health officials say it came from someone returning from international travel. They are now working to identify people who could have been in contact with the highly contagious disease.
The following information is the date, time, and location of the potential exposure site, call (804) 363-2704 if you or someone you know might have been exposed:
Terminal A at the Dulles International Airport, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 5.
Congress must pass a new spending bill by midnight Friday to avoid a partial government shutdown. The House Republicans' unveiled a proposed stopgap measure that will be voted on Tuesday.
The 99-page bill would provide a slight boost to defense programs while trimming nondefense programs below 2024 budget year levels. This bill provides minimal compromise to the Democrats — Speaker Mike Johnson is essentially daring them to vote against it to risk a shutdown. President Donald Trump threw his support behind this bill, urging Congress to pass it.
The measure will not include funding requested by individual lawmakers for thousands of community projects around the country, often referred to as earmarks. Federal agencies would be funded through Sept. 30 if this spending bill is passed.Government shutdown looms as deadline nears next week
This morning's weather: Cloudy skies, staying in the 60s
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see a mixture of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers are possible, mainly in North Carolina.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Highs will linger in the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the work week. Expect sunshine on Wednesday and partly cloudy skies for Thursday and Friday.
We Follow Through: Motorcycle ride benefits families of fallen VBPD officers
The Boneshakers Social Club, is committed to community service through motorcycle rides and fundraising efforts. On Saturday, nearly 100 motorcyclists gathered at a Wawa in Virginia Beach for a ride to Walnut Island, North Carolina.Motorcycle ride benefits families of fallen Virginia Beach Police officers
All donations collected during the ride will go directly to the families of the fallen officers.
Among the motorcyclists were retired police officers, Richard Walker and Ed McRae, who shared the profound sorrow felt among law enforcement veterans.
McRae expressed a mix of anger and sadness over the loss of a fellow officer while Walker emphasized the emotional toll of informing families about the loss of their loved ones. He noted the long-lasting impact such tragedies have on those left behind.
Through these efforts, the Boneshakers and other community members are honoring the sacrifices of Officers Reese and Girvin, ensuring their families receive the necessary support during this difficult period.
