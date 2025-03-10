AI school bus cameras, IAD measles case, GOP spending bill: Sunrise Brief

150 school buses in Virginia Beach will be outfitted with cameras that use Artificial Intelligence (AI). These devices will monitor the surroundings of the bus when students are getting on and off. The technology activates when the stop-arm is extended. The camera will scan for vehicles that ignore the bus's stop sign. This data will then be forwarded to the Virginia Beach Police Department, which will determine if a citation should be issued, with fines reaching up to $250. James Lash, Executive Director of Transportation and Fleet Management Services with VBCPS, noted an increase in impatient drivers ignoring stop signs and red lights near school buses. This technology will be implemented in the coming weeks. VB parents speak on new technology rolling out on school buses Monday

A confirmed case of measles was traced to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD). The Virginia Department of Health was notified of this case on Wednesday, Mar. 5. Health officials say it came from someone returning from international travel. They are now working to identify people who could have been in contact with the highly contagious disease. The following information is the date, time, and location of the potential exposure site, call (804) 363-2704 if you or someone you know might have been exposed: Terminal A at the Dulles International Airport, on transportation to the main terminal and in the baggage claim area between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 5.

