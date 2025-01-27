Amber Alert investigation, Commanders fall to Philly, Trump's feud with Colombia: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Amber Alert investigation, Commanders fall to Philly, Trump's feud with Colombia
An Amber Alert for 12-year-old Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo has prompted a massive search effort. Virginia Beach police said Acevedo's family received a ransom request through the messaging app WhatsApp, prompting investigators to classify the case as a suspected abduction.
Acevedo was last seen Friday morning — an Amber Alert was issued for him on Saturday. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Mica Avenue in Virginia Beach on Friday morning around 9 a.m. At that time, he was wearing blue pants, a red hoodie, and black shoes.
Police say the parents believed their son was at a friend's house Friday morning, they would report him missing later that night. VBPD is working with Virginia State Police and Hampton Police to support their search efforts. Anyone with any information is asked to contact virginia beach police.Ransom request prompts abduction investigation for Virginia Beach boy
The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the Super Bowl after defeating the Washington Commanders Sunday night. Hurts led the Eagles to a dominant victory with a final score of 55-23.
The 55 points are the most any team has scored in a conference championship game since the 1970 merger. Hurts threw for 246 yards while still recovering from a knee injury. This will be the franchise's fifth Super Bowl appearance.
Rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 255 yards but fell short with one interception and four turnovers. A lost fumble by Austin Ekeler in the third quarter sealed Washington's fate.
President Donald Trump's attempt to send deportation flights to Latin America got him into a spat with Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Leaders on both sides threatened to impose tariffs, but Colombia eventually caved to Trump's terms.
Over the weekend, Petro refused to accept U.S. military deportation flights. He condemned the U.S. government for treating Colombian migrants as criminals. This resulted in Trump threatening a travel ban on Colombian officials alongside a 25% tariff on Colombian exports.
Petro initially challenged Trump's threats by announcing his own tariffs on U.S. goods. However, the White House later announced that Colombia's government has "agreed to all of President Trump's terms." They will now accept all deportation flights "without limitation or delay."
This morning's weather: Welcoming warm temperatures
Forecaster Derrah Getter says today will start out much milder with temperatures out the door climbing into the 40s. By the afternoon, we’ll reach the low 50s. There’s a slight chance for a few showers today mainly for northeast North Carolina.
As we head into the middle of the week high temperatures approach the 60 degree mark. We’ll be mainly dry and sunny for the next couple of days. Temperatures briefly dip in the 40s again on Thursday.
We Follow Through: Virginia lawmakers seek to change unclaimed property law
A News 3 investigation revealed the commonwealth has generated $24 million in interest from unclaimed property over the past decade. The Cash Now Act has been introduced in the General Assembly as a solution to this issue.
Delegate Phil Hernandez spoke on the house floor about his proposed House Bill 1606. Citizens would who are owed money less than $5,000 dollars would not have to file a claim with the state. The money would be sent to them automatically.
"It's good to see by partisan support, and if this does become law, then Virginians are gonna stand to get a lot more of the money that already belongs to them," said Hernandez.
Delegate Cliff Hayes simultaneously proposed House Bill 1640, which would require the Treasurer's Office to work with the tax commissioner to locate people to get them checks.
News 3 has followed this issue closely, and we tried to speak to the State Treasurer about the changes to law last week — but he refused to speak with us on camera — a state official would only say they're excited for the changes. The house could vote on these bills Monday, check with News 3 for updates on the bills' status.
