Amber Alert investigation, Commanders fall to Philly, Trump's feud with Colombia: Sunrise Brief

An Amber Alert for 12-year-old Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo has prompted a massive search effort. Virginia Beach police said Acevedo's family received a ransom request through the messaging app WhatsApp, prompting investigators to classify the case as a suspected abduction.

Acevedo was last seen Friday morning — an Amber Alert was issued for him on Saturday. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Mica Avenue in Virginia Beach on Friday morning around 9 a.m. At that time, he was wearing blue pants, a red hoodie, and black shoes.

Police say the parents believed their son was at a friend's house Friday morning, they would report him missing later that night. VBPD is working with Virginia State Police and Hampton Police to support their search efforts. Anyone with any information is asked to contact virginia beach police.