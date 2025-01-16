Apartment fire displaces 43, NC mumps case, ceasefire details: Sunrise Brief

An electrical fire at an apartment complex in Western Branch ignited Wednesday. 43 residents were displaced, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Crews responded to a call about a fire at Sunstone Apartments, located at 4600 Peek Trail, at 6:21 a.m., fire officials say. Firefighters found a fire behind the electrical meters on the rear of the structure—the meters control power to 36 apartments.

Dominion Energy was called and power was secured to any apartments with minimal structural damage. There were no reported injuries and damage was kept to a minimum thanks to the fire department's quick action, according to Sunstone Apartment’s property manager.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the power cannot be restored and apartments cannot be occupied until repairs are made.

The property manager says all of its residents have found temporary housing while repairs are made. They said work on the units will be done over the next few weeks.

The fire department has not released any information on what caused the electrical fire.