ATV/dirt bike crackdown, Suffolk suspect shot, Trump's funding freeze: Sunrise Brief

Norfolk City Council approved an ordinance that allows police to seize ATVs and dirt bikes that are ridden on city streets. The measure passed in a 7-1 vote, with city officials stressing that public safety is their priority. Off-highway vehicles, such as ATVs and dirt bikes, were a common outlet for many during the pandemic. Social media platforms helped grow the popularity for these vehicles — however, complaints of noise and worries of public safety led to calls for higher regulation. Last year, the General Assembly approved a law that allows local governments to decide weather police can have the authority to seize these vehicles. Norfolk joined Hampton and Virginia Beach in this harsh crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes.

A man in Suffolk was shot by police after he attempted to evade arrest on Tuesday, according to police. Multiple officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident. Police say they were responding to call for a person with a weapon on South Lloyd Street just before 7 a.m., police found a man with a non-fatal gunshot wound. They attempted to arrest the suspect, who police said is a known offender, but he ran away. Police found the suspect around an hour and a half later, he tried to run away again but police had shot him. The suspect was transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Suffolk police will continue to investigate this incident. Virginia State police will be contacted if needed, this is standard procedure for shooting investigations.