ATV/dirt bike crackdown, Suffolk suspect shot, Trump's funding freeze: Sunrise Brief

Norfolk City Council approved an ordinance that allows police to seize ATVs and dirt bikes that are ridden on city streets. The measure passed in a 7-1 vote, with city officials stressing that public safety is their priority.
Off-highway vehicles, such as ATVs and dirt bikes, were a common outlet for many during the pandemic. Social media platforms helped grow the popularity for these vehicles — however, complaints of noise and worries of public safety led to calls for higher regulation.
Last year, the General Assembly approved a law that allows local governments to decide weather police can have the authority to seize these vehicles. Norfolk joined Hampton and Virginia Beach in this harsh crack down on ATVs and dirt bikes.Norfolk could become latest city to crack down on dirt bikes, ATV's
A man in Suffolk was shot by police after he attempted to evade arrest on Tuesday, according to police. Multiple officers were placed on administrative leave following the incident.
Police say they were responding to call for a person with a weapon on South Lloyd Street just before 7 a.m., police found a man with a non-fatal gunshot wound. They attempted to arrest the suspect, who police said is a known offender, but he ran away. Police found the suspect around an hour and a half later, he tried to run away again but police had shot him.
The suspect was transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Suffolk police will continue to investigate this incident. Virginia State police will be contacted if needed, this is standard procedure for shooting investigations.Suffolk officers shoot suspect who tried to run while being taken into custody
Without notice, the Trump administration enacted a freeze on all federal funding on Tuesday. In response, a federal judge granted a "brief administrative stay" to halt the freeze until Feb. 3.
This pause is intended to give federal agencies time to rework their programs to comply with the Trump administration's slash and burn economic standards. However, the sudden nature of the freeze left many worried about their benefits (SNAP, VA healthcare) being impacted. Even nonprofits like Meals on Wheels were left scrambling.
"For seniors that uncertainty is really worrying," said Josh Protas, the Meals on Wheels America chief advocacy and policy officer. "They depend on that food, on that social contact."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the freeze is intended to protect taxpayer dollars.
"President Trump is looking out for you by issuing this pause because he is being a good steward of your taxpayer dollars," she said.
This morning's weather: Warmer, windier day
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will climb to the mid 60s this afternoon, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. West winds will ramp up with gusts to 30+ mph. Expect sunshine today with a few clouds from time to time.
Cooler tomorrow, but closer to normal, with highs in the low 50s. We will start with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will build in later in the day. Winds will relax for Thursday.
Traffic map:
We Follow Through: CRMC's court appearance
Inside the Norfolk Federal Courthouse, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center's lawyer entered a plea of not guilty. The hospital is charged with health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States and interference with government functions.
These charges are related to the hospital's relationship with Javaid Perwaiz, a now-convicted OBGYN. The 75-year-old Perwaiz is serving a 59 year sentence after being found guilty of conducting irreversible hysterectomies, improper sterilizations, and other medically unnecessary surgeries to dozens of victims. Prosecutors say he executed a scheme to defraud health insurance programs between 2010 and 2019.
Prosecutors have now accused CRMC of participating in this scheme. The new indictment alleges that some employees expressed concerns about Perwaiz's behavior — but no action was taken against him.
The legal team for CRMC issued us a statement after Tuesday's hearing: "As we have maintained from the outset, the government's case is unfounded and an excessive overreach and we are confident we will prevail in court."
There is another hearing scheduled for Feb. 6.
