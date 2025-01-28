Body of VB boy found, SITW terminated, Trump's military agenda: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Body of VB boy found, SITW terminated, Trump's military agenda
The body of a missing boy from Virginia Beach was recovered from a pond on Monday, following over 72 hours of search efforts. Community members held a vigil for 12-year-old Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo later that day.
Police say Acevedo's body was recovered at a pond close to where he was last seen by his parents on Friday. Numerous officers, bloodhounds and drones were deployed to search for Acevedo.
Police didn't elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding Acevedo's death, but VBPD Chief Neudigate said he thinks the ice that formed during the recent cold weather "played a big role." Police will continue to investigate this incident, Acevedo's body was sent to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.Body recovered in pond is missing 12-year-old boy
Pharrell Williams' oceanfront music festival, Something in the Water, has been terminated by the city of Virginia Beach. The plug was pulled after organizers failed to meet a final deadline to announce a lineup and ticket sales on Monday.
According to the initial sponsorship agreement, these terms should have been met before the end of 2024, but the city gave leeway. They initially allowed SITW to move forward as long as organizers provided weekly updates on the festival's status. However, city officials grew frustrated with the lack of substantial progress reports in the following weeks.
Last Tuesday, frustrated leaders gave SITW organizers a final ultimatum, insisting that the lineup and tickets be made available by close of business Monday. These terms were not met and now the city will look for other events to be held in the reserved time slot.
President Donald Trump continued to utilize executive orders to enact sweeping changes. On Monday, he set his gaze on military reform.
Trump reinstated thousands of service members discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, each receiving back pay. He revived a ban on transgender troops, which had been challenged in courts during his first term, and also prohibited DEI practices.
"We will stop our service members from being indoctrinated with radical left ideology," said Trump.
Trump also briefly mentioned his willingness to create an "iron dome" for the U.S., a missile defense system that would mirror Israel's.
This morning's weather: Easy, breezy temperatures
Forecaster Derrah Getter says today will start out even more mild with temperatures out the door climbing in the 40s. By the afternoon, we’ll reach the middle 50s. Plenty of sunshine lasts throughout the majority of the day with breezy conditions in the afternoon.
As we head into the middle of the week high temperatures approach the 60 degree mark. We’ll be mainly dry and sunny for the next couple of days. Temperatures briefly dip in the 40s again on Thursday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Unclaimed property reform passes House of Delegates
The Virginia House of Delegates overwhelmingly voted in support of two bills that will make it easier for you to get money that you're owed from the State Treasurer.
This was all prompted by a WTKR News 3 investigation exposing issues regarding how unclaimed property in Virginia is handled.
Unclaimed property is usually money and could be old utility deposits, stocks, bond dividends, insurance proceeds. In very rare cases, it can be physical property. Companies are legally required to turn over unclaimed property to the Department of Treasury when they can’t find the rightful owner.
A follow-up News 3 investigation revealed that they have accrued $3.6 billion in public money – not the $2 billion that they had repeatedly told us.
Virginia Delegate Cliff Hayes (D-Chesapeake/Portsmouth) introduced House Bill 1640, which would force the Virginia Treasurer’s office to work with the Department of Taxation to help find people who are owed money. On Monday, his bill passed the House unanimously.
Virginia Delegate Phil Hernandez (D-Norfolk) introduced House Bill 1606, which is also known as the Cash Now Act. It would allow the treasurer’s office to automatically send out checks to individuals who are owed $5,000 or less without them having to file a claim. His bill passed with 92 in support and three nays.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.