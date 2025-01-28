Body of VB boy found, SITW terminated, Trump's military agenda: Sunrise Brief

The body of a missing boy from Virginia Beach was recovered from a pond on Monday, following over 72 hours of search efforts. Community members held a vigil for 12-year-old Juan Sebastian Mejia Acevedo later that day. Police say Acevedo's body was recovered at a pond close to where he was last seen by his parents on Friday. Numerous officers, bloodhounds and drones were deployed to search for Acevedo. Police didn't elaborate further on the circumstances surrounding Acevedo's death, but VBPD Chief Neudigate said he thinks the ice that formed during the recent cold weather "played a big role." Police will continue to investigate this incident, Acevedo's body was sent to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death. Body recovered in pond is missing 12-year-old boy

Pharrell Williams' oceanfront music festival, Something in the Water, has been terminated by the city of Virginia Beach. The plug was pulled after organizers failed to meet a final deadline to announce a lineup and ticket sales on Monday. According to the initial sponsorship agreement, these terms should have been met before the end of 2024, but the city gave leeway. They initially allowed SITW to move forward as long as organizers provided weekly updates on the festival's status. However, city officials grew frustrated with the lack of substantial progress reports in the following weeks. Last Tuesday, frustrated leaders gave SITW organizers a final ultimatum, insisting that the lineup and tickets be made available by close of business Monday. These terms were not met and now the city will look for other events to be held in the reserved time slot.

