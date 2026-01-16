Boone shooting info reward, Spanberger inauguration, Insurrection Act suggested: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Boone shooting info reward, Spanberger inauguration, Insurrection Act suggested
The family of a well-known Norfolk realtor, who was shot on New Year's Eve, is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect involved.Judy Boone's family offering $25k reward for info related to her shooting
Judy Boone was shot three times in her home on East Ocean View Avenue just before midnight on New Year's Eve. She was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening wound and is still recovering. Norfolk police is also asking Ocean View residents with cameras or doorbell systems to review their footage, specifically in the 1600-2000 blocks of E Ocean View Avenue between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 2 a.m. on Jan 1.
The Boone family put out a statement that reads, in part:
"Judy is responding well to treatment and is currently in recovery. She thanks everyone for their kind wishes, thoughtful prayers, and continued support during this challenging time."
A full weekend of events will take place around Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger's inauguration in Richmond on Saturday.What to expect ahead of Abigail Spanberger's historic inauguration as Virginia's first female governor
"United for Virginia's Future" is the theme for Spanberger's inauguration. The scheduled events will run from Jan. 16 to 18. On Friday afternoon, the Made in Virginia market will feature vendors and businesses at the 17th Street Market in Richmond. Hip hop legend Pusha T is set to perform at this event around 7:30 p.m.
The inauguration ceremony will kick off at noon. The invocation will be led by Father Jim Curran from the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk. Hampton University's Concert Choir is set to perform the national anthem to kick off the event, according to a post made on social media. Norfolk State University's Marching Band will perform to close out the inaugural parade after the ceremony.
President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that he could invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 and allow the U.S. military to be used for law enforcement purposes amid tension in Minnesota.Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act amid Minnesota ICE tensions
"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the Insurrection Act," Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social.
The Insurrection Act of 1807 allows the president to deploy federal troops and federalize the National Guard to enforce federal law or suppress domestic insurrection, rebellion, or violence, particularly when state authorities are unable or unwilling to maintain order. The post comes one day after a federal officer shot a person in the leg after allegedly being attacked with a shovel. The shooting was about five miles from the location where an immigration agent shot Renee Good in the head on Jan. 7 as she attempted to drive away.
The presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, coupled with the fatal shooting of Good, has led to demonstrations in the Twin Cities region. On Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accused the Trump administration of raining down trauma, calling the current crackdown "a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government."
This morning's weather: Winds pick up, possible snow this weekend
Forecaster Derrah Getter says today we’ll see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low 40s. Winds pick back up this evening with gusts up to 25 mph.
Tonight, temperatures drop to the mid 30s. More clouds will build in overnight.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of spotty showers in the afternoon. Highs will be mild in the upper 50s. On Sunday, precipitation chances will be higher as we track an offshore nor’easter bringing a mix of rain and snow. Highs Sunday will be in the low 40s.
