Boone shooting info reward, Spanberger inauguration, Insurrection Act suggested: Sunrise Brief

The family of a well-known Norfolk realtor, who was shot on New Year's Eve, is offering a $25,000 reward for any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect involved. Judy Boone's family offering $25k reward for info related to her shooting Judy Boone was shot three times in her home on East Ocean View Avenue just before midnight on New Year's Eve. She was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening wound and is still recovering. Norfolk police is also asking Ocean View residents with cameras or doorbell systems to review their footage, specifically in the 1600-2000 blocks of E Ocean View Avenue between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 2 a.m. on Jan 1. The Boone family put out a statement that reads, in part: "Judy is responding well to treatment and is currently in recovery. She thanks everyone for their kind wishes, thoughtful prayers, and continued support during this challenging time."



A full weekend of events will take place around Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger's inauguration in Richmond on Saturday. What to expect ahead of Abigail Spanberger's historic inauguration as Virginia's first female governor News 3 will stream the event live on wtkr.com, Facebook, and our streaming apps for Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Fire Stick. "United for Virginia's Future" is the theme for Spanberger's inauguration. The scheduled events will run from Jan. 16 to 18. On Friday afternoon, the Made in Virginia market will feature vendors and businesses at the 17th Street Market in Richmond. Hip hop legend Pusha T is set to perform at this event around 7:30 p.m. The inauguration ceremony will kick off at noon. The invocation will be led by Father Jim Curran from the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Norfolk. Hampton University's Concert Choir is set to perform the national anthem to kick off the event, according to a post made on social media. Norfolk State University's Marching Band will perform to close out the inaugural parade after the ceremony.

