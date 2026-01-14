What to expect ahead of Abigail Spanberger's historic inauguration as Virginia's first female governor

Abigail Spanberger will be inaugurated as Virginia's first female governor on Saturday, Jan. 17 in Richmond.

The historic event will see a full weekend of events leading up to and following her inaugural address on Saturday at noon. News 3 will stream the event live on wtkr.com, Facebook, and our streaming apps for Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Fire Stick.

"United for Virginia's Future" is the theme for Spanberger's inauguration. The scheduled events will run from Jan. 16 to 18.

Full schedule of events:

Friday, Jan. 16:



3 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Made in Virginia Market:

Virginia vendors and businesses will fill the 17th Street Market in Richmond. This event is open to the public. Hip hop legend and Hampton Roads native Pusha T is set to perform around 7:30 p.m. The market will feature other local artists, including Hampton Roads' TeezySoDope, and SynHERgi, and Richmond's Høly River and ELONCE.

Welcome reception:

Spanberger and incoming First Gentleman Adam Spanberger will be at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to host the welcome reception. Tickets are required to attend.



Saturday, Jan. 17:



Interfaith Prayer Breakfast:

An interfaith prayer breakfast at the historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be hosted by the Spanbergers. This event is invitation-only.

Noon — Inauguration Ceremony:

Spanberger, Lieutenant Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi and Attorney General-elect Jay Jones will be sworn in. This event is open to the public; however, tickets will be required due to limited seating.

Inaugural Parade:

This event will immediately follow the ceremony. Attendees will march through Capitol Square. This event is open to attendees of the Inauguration Ceremony.

Inaugural Ball:

The Spanbergers will host the Inaugural Ball at Main Street Station. Live performances, food, and libations will be featured at this event. Tickets are required to attend.



Sunday, Jan. 18:



First Gentleman's Breakfast:

Adam Spanberger will host a pancake breakfast at the Science Museum of Virginia. Tickets are required to attend.

Executive Mansion Open House:

An open house will be held at the Executive Mansion, with both Spanbergers welcoming guests. This event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.



Recent actions:

Spanberger has already rolled out a series of appointments for her administration ahead of being officially sworn in.

Current appointments:



Secretary of the commonwealth — Del. Candi King

Secretary of transportation — Nick Donohue

Secretary of administration — Traci Deshazor

Secretary of public safety & homeland security — Stanley Meador

Secretary of agriculture and forestry — Katie Frazier

Secretary of health & human services — Marvin Figueroa

Secretary of finance — Del. Mark Sickles

Secretary of labor — Jessica Looman

Secretary of education — Dr. Jeffery Smith

Secretary of veterans & defense affairs — Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams

Secretary of commerce and trade — Carrie Chenery

Secretary of natural & historic resources — Del. David Bulova

Chief diversity officer — Dr. Sesha Joi Moon

What's next:

Spanberger will inherit a General Assembly controlled by Democrats in both the House and Senate when she takes office.

Abigail Spanberger's inauguration sets stage for pivotal year in Virginia politics

Democrats will hold a 21-19 majority in the State Senate and a 64-36 majority in the House of Delegates. Numerous bills vetoed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin will now have a clearer path to passage after Spanberger takes the baton.

Issues like minimum wage increases, legalization of recreational marijuana sales, and collective bargaining are likely to be taken up by the legislature.

Democrats are also expected to pass a constitutional amendment to redraw Virginia's congressional districts as a counter to moves Republicans have made in other states. The issue would then go to voters in a referendum election, likely in the spring, before adopted.

Spanberger has cautiously signaled approval for this plan, but has stopped short of a full endorsement; nevertheless, the governor doesn't have the ability to block the amendment process.

News 3 will and our sister station CBS 6 in Richmond are collaborating on coverage of the weekend's events on air and online.