Chesapeake murder-suicide update, missing body found, RFK Jr. confirmation: Sunrise Brief

With legislation to change unclaimed property law moving along in the General Assembly, News 3 wanted to look back at how we got involved in this issue. Like most stories, it started with just an interview.

Mark Palaszewski, who lives in Norfolk — saw his last name printed in the newspaper regarding unclaimed property owed to him that's being held by the Virginia Department of Treasury. He says there were actually four claims for his deceased parents, which he filed back in May.

"Sent them very personal information, death certificates, my Social Security number my personal ID number 31:30 everything you could possibly think of for identification that they require so I sent it in," Palaszewski said.

As of February 11, Mark is still waiting for a response to see if part of the $3.8 billion being held by the Virginia Treasury is his.

About a year ago, News 3 got an email from Ron Lizzi, who describes himself as a national unclaimed property watchdog, asking that we further investigate the unclaimed property practices in Virginia. He didn't believe enough was being done to reunite people with their money.

The Virginia Treasurer's Office had been reporting to us for years that they had $2 billion. Our investigation exposed that the number was much higher—they now say they have $3.8 billion.

The Treasurer says they reunited $85.2 million with rightful owners in 2024. Delegate Phil Hernandez and Cliff Hayes introduced legislation this session in hopes of improving the process. One proposed bill would allow the Treasury to send out checks automatically to people who are owed $5,000 or less — a practice already done in many states. The Treasurer previously said they're excited about this bill and say it will further support their ongoing efforts to improve the whole process.

