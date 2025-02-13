Chesapeake murder-suicide update, missing body found, RFK Jr. confirmation: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Chesapeake murder-suicide update, missing body found, RFK Jr. confirmation
Warning: This story may be disturbing to some viewers.
The girlfriend of a woman who killed her three kids and herself alerted the Chesapeake police before the incident. She asked authorities to perform a welfare check, according to a search warrant affidavit.
WTKR News 3 obtained the document, filed by Chesapeake police, about a week after police said Cymone King-Roberson, 34, killed her 14-year-old daughter and 5-year-old twins at the Peaceful Village Apartments.
According to the affidavit, King-Roberson's girlfriend said on Thursday, Feb. 6, that she was watching King-Roberson's Facebook Live when she saw three dead bodies in the home. She called 911 so police could check on the welfare of King-Roberson and her family.
If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, we encourage you to utilize mental health resources.
A dead body was found and identified to be a man that was missing for days, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office. The news release says this led to the arrest of a Newport News woman who is suspected of hitting and killing the victim with her car.
Elizabeth Castro, 52, was charged with a felony involuntary manslaughter DUI and a felony hit-and-run with injuries. The victim was confirmed to be John Jairo Mosquera, who was reported missing since Feb. 8., according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen walking away from a bar in the area, and was later spotted along a nearby road.
York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery says flock license plate reader cameras helped lead to Castro's arrest. He said Castro's car was in the area when Mosquera left the bar — it had no damage at first, but it was later seen leaving the area with damage.Woman charged with manslaughter DUI in fatal hit-and-run
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces his final Senate vote in the confirmation process on Thursday. If Democrats and Republicans vote based on party lines, then Kennedy will lead the Department of Health and Human Services — his confirmation will fail if four or more Republicans vote against him (assuming no Democrats defect).
Kennedy's unorthodox political views have made his confirmation one of the most contentious. During his initial hearing, his ever-changing stances on vaccines and abortions alarmed Senate Democrats and Republicans alike. However, Republican Senators with a track record of voting against the party (Sen. Susan Collins, Sen. Lisa Murkowski) have signaled support for Kennedy's confirmation.
Kennedy initially sought the presidency as a Democrat, then an independent — but he ultimately dropped out to support Donald Trump's campaign. Kennedy's nomination for HHS secretary is a spoil of his Trump endorsement. Many long standing medical precedents and institutions have been scrutinized by Kennedy.
This morning's weather: Foggiest, rainiest day of the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to watch out for areas of dense fog. Showers and drizzle continue today, with the biggest rain chances this morning. Temperatures will climb to the upper 50s to near 60.
Expect more sunshine on Friday, but it will be chilly again with highs in the low 40s for Valentine’s Day.
Another round of rain is set to move in this weekend. Showers will roll in Saturday afternoon and continue for most of Sunday. Highs will warm to the mid 50s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. The wind will also ramp up this weekend, with gusts to 30+ mph on Sunday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Unclaimed property whistle blowers
With legislation to change unclaimed property law moving along in the General Assembly, News 3 wanted to look back at how we got involved in this issue. Like most stories, it started with just an interview.
Mark Palaszewski, who lives in Norfolk — saw his last name printed in the newspaper regarding unclaimed property owed to him that's being held by the Virginia Department of Treasury. He says there were actually four claims for his deceased parents, which he filed back in May.
"Sent them very personal information, death certificates, my Social Security number my personal ID number 31:30 everything you could possibly think of for identification that they require so I sent it in," Palaszewski said.
As of February 11, Mark is still waiting for a response to see if part of the $3.8 billion being held by the Virginia Treasury is his.
About a year ago, News 3 got an email from Ron Lizzi, who describes himself as a national unclaimed property watchdog, asking that we further investigate the unclaimed property practices in Virginia. He didn't believe enough was being done to reunite people with their money.
The Virginia Treasurer's Office had been reporting to us for years that they had $2 billion. Our investigation exposed that the number was much higher—they now say they have $3.8 billion.
The Treasurer says they reunited $85.2 million with rightful owners in 2024. Delegate Phil Hernandez and Cliff Hayes introduced legislation this session in hopes of improving the process. One proposed bill would allow the Treasury to send out checks automatically to people who are owed $5,000 or less — a practice already done in many states. The Treasurer previously said they're excited about this bill and say it will further support their ongoing efforts to improve the whole process.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.