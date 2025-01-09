Chesapeake Regional indicted, tracking more snow this week, California wildfires: Sunrise Brief

A federal grand jury indicted Chesapeake Regional Medical Center on charges of healthcare fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and interference with government functions Wednesday. The charges involve the Medical Center's employment of a former gynecologist.

Javaid Perwaiz, was arrested in 2019 for prompting unnecessary surgeries and submitted fictitious claims to healthcare benefit programs for reimbursement. He was convicted of 52 counts of health care fraud and false statements in health care matters and sentenced to 59 years in prison back in November 2020.

According to the U.S. attorney, CRMC granted Perwaiz with priviliges from 1984 until his arrest in 2019, despite knowing that his privileges were terminated at another hospital for performing unnecessary surgeries and that he was convicted of two federal felonies in 1996.

The U.S. attorney claims that CRMC allegedly received $18.5 million in reimbursements for the surgeries Perwaiz performed and states that he did not act alone.

It is alleged that CRMC employees and practitioners were aware of the discrepancies made, but allowed Perwaiz to continue these practices and continued billing for them.

CRMC lawyers reached out to News 3 to provide a statement on the charges they are facing:

"With great disappointment, we learned today that charges were returned against Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. We look forward to an opportunity to rebut these unfounded charges in court and are confident that the legal process will result in Chesapeake’s exoneration."