Ghent fire, surviving spouse tax exemption, federal worker buyout: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Ghent fire, surviving spouse tax exemption, federal worker buyout
A fire broke out at Crudo Nudo on Wednesday, a restaurant in the Ghent District of Norfolk. The fire was contained within a matter of minutes, but the smoke damage impacted numerous nearby businesses, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported at 10:27 a.m., according to fire officials. Crews arrived to find a thick cloud of black smoke emerging from Crudo Nudo. No injuries were reported from the fire — however, the adjacent restaurants and businesses suffered significant smoke damage.
"A lot of this building will be shut down for a while" because the fire spread to several of the other businesses, said a fire official. On the eastern side of Crudo is Mr. Shawarma, then Pho 79, and Kotobuki Japanese Restaurant. On the western side is The Vitamin Shoppe.Fire scorches Crudo Nudo tapas restaurant in Ghent
Bills aiming to exempt widowed military spouses from property taxes faces uncertainty after Wednesday. These bills were left behind during the General Assembly's Crossover Day.
Crossover Day is the deadline for many bills to progress beyond the chamber they were introduced in. Three different bills were filed this year to address tax exemptions for military widows, but none were ever called for a hearing, meaning they have failed for the year.
Another bill, however, was approved in the House of Delegates, but now goes to the Senate for them to take up. The bill from Del. Michael Feggans (D-Virginia Beach) would expand the families eligible to include service members who died by suicide.Uncertainty looms over bill aimed at helping Va. surviving military spouses
President Donald Trump, as advised by Elon Musk, proposed a buyout to more than 2 million federal workers. They have until the end of Thursday to accept this offer.
Downsizing the government has been the clear goal of the Trump Administration's first 100 days. Employees who accept the offer would retain their salary and benefits for eight months. On Wednesday, employees received emails reminding them that they could face layoffs or furloughs if they do not remain loyal to the current administration — increasing pressure to take the buyout.
Federal workers unions, such as the American Federation of Government Employees, have strongly opposed the deferred resignation offer. They believe this buyout is offering an unfair ultimatum to workers that is unlawful. A lawsuit has been filed to halt the Feb. 6 deadline.
An administration official says more than 20,000 staffers have already taken the offer.
This morning's weather: Drab start to the day, with some clearing ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have cloudy skies, patchy fog, drizzle, and showers to start the day. A round of moderate to heavy rain will move through mid-morning to midday. Showers will taper off off by the early afternoon with some clearing late in the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound to near 60 today and it will be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Friday looks like a nice day (for early February) with clearing skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.
We Follow Through: How a historic Black church rises from the ashes
News 3 revisited Gabriel Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church to find them settled in following their massive rebuilding project. The over 150-year-old church burned down in Aug. 2020, but the congregation remained strong.
Upon seeing the church on fire, Dr. Sandi B. Hutchinson, senior pastor of Gabriel Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church could not believe her eyes.
"I could not believe a church that's been here since 1866 is now burning to the ground, and I literally fell to my knees," she recalled.
Firefighters say lightning sparked the inferno that gutted the sanctuary. When it came time to rebuild, the church looked to another fire for inspiration, one that's burned in the heart of this community since its beginning. Gabriel Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church traces its roots to right after the Civil War, built and worshiped in by freed Black families — the church was the center of the community.
"They had their own stores, they had their own banking system, they had their own educational system," Dr. Hutchinson explained. "It is the oldest African American, self-sustaining community in Virginia."
Church members paid for new stained glass windows, etched with the names of parishioners past. Others helped fund everything from the steeple to the seats, all feeling a responsibility to their roots.
The church still owes a good bit of money to pay for the rebuild. Dr. Hutchinson still feels assured, because she placed this congregation's future in the hands of a higher power, standing firm on that foundation built by faith.
