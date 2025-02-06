Ghent fire, surviving spouse tax exemption, federal worker buyout: Sunrise Brief

A fire broke out at Crudo Nudo on Wednesday, a restaurant in the Ghent District of Norfolk. The fire was contained within a matter of minutes, but the smoke damage impacted numerous nearby businesses, according to fire officials. The fire was reported at 10:27 a.m., according to fire officials. Crews arrived to find a thick cloud of black smoke emerging from Crudo Nudo. No injuries were reported from the fire — however, the adjacent restaurants and businesses suffered significant smoke damage. "A lot of this building will be shut down for a while" because the fire spread to several of the other businesses, said a fire official. On the eastern side of Crudo is Mr. Shawarma, then Pho 79, and Kotobuki Japanese Restaurant. On the western side is The Vitamin Shoppe. Fire scorches Crudo Nudo tapas restaurant in Ghent

Bills aiming to exempt widowed military spouses from property taxes faces uncertainty after Wednesday. These bills were left behind during the General Assembly's Crossover Day. Crossover Day is the deadline for many bills to progress beyond the chamber they were introduced in. Three different bills were filed this year to address tax exemptions for military widows, but none were ever called for a hearing, meaning they have failed for the year. Another bill, however, was approved in the House of Delegates, but now goes to the Senate for them to take up. The bill from Del. Michael Feggans (D-Virginia Beach) would expand the families eligible to include service members who died by suicide. Uncertainty looms over bill aimed at helping Va. surviving military spouses