Hampton VA layoffs, ODU shooting incident, Trump cabinet meeting: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Hampton VA layoffs, ODU shooting incident, Trump cabinet meeting
The Hampton VA Medical Center dismissed employees in part of larger efforts to shrink the federal workforce. The AFGE Local 2328 Union, which represents employees at the Hampton VA, said "about a dozen" employees lost their jobs without notice.
Walt Dannenberg, the acting executive director of the Hampton VA Medical Center, said the dismissals were "limited" and involved staff who were still considered probationary. In an email, he said that these dismissals "will have no negative effect" on the medical center's operations.
LaShavia Prather was among those who lost their jobs — she worked at the VA for about 10 months before being dismissed. Prather, a veteran who is currently pregnant, shared with News 3 that this process has "become very stressful." Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia has 250,000 open jobs and is directing affected people to state websites with information on the open jobs.Hampton VA Medical Center confirms employees let go as Trump admin makes cuts
A reported shooting on the Old Dominion University campus left two people with life threatening-injuries. A shelter-in-place "O.D.U. Urgent Alert" was issued for around two hours while police worked to minimize any public threat.
No students were involved in the incident, said Norfolk police, who are investigating. It was confirmed to News 3 that the shooting occurred near parking lot 3 on 49th Street, next to the Dominion House residential building.
Around 11:45 p.m., students and faculty received the all clear alert:
"O.D.U. Urgent Alert: The shelter-in-place is lifted. Normal activities can resume. Police presence remains in the area."
The victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Check back with News 3 for more updates on this story when more information becomes available.Order to shelter in place has been lifted following shooting near ODU's campus
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump hosted his first meeting with all of his cabinet secretaries in the White House. Billionaire Elon Musk was also in attendance, referring to himself as "humble tech support."
The Trump administration revealed in a court filing that Musk is not the administrator of the Department of Government Efficiency, a woman named Amy Gleason is. Regardless, Musk and the cabinet secretaries appeared unified behind Trump's agenda of cutting the size of the federal government, combating illegal immigration and tackling inflation.
President Trump expressed support for an email that asked federal workers what they accomplished last week. Musk initially said those who didn't respond by Monday at 11:59 p.m. Eastern would lose their jobs. While Musk said he would give them a second chance to respond, President Trump essentially said their job security is on shaky ground.White House administration is unified as it fulfills Trump's agenda
This morning's weather: Warmest weekday, evening rain expected
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says temperatures will climb to the low and mid 70s today, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies during the day with rain moving in late in the afternoon to evening. The wind will also kick up today, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.
Cooler air moves in behind the front with highs in the mid 50s on Friday, near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies and the wind will start to relax.
Traffic map:
We Follow Through: Checking in with the parents of Alaejah Johnson
On Feb. 27, 2023, a stray bullet killed 22-year-old Alaejah Johnson, a Portsmouth woman with special needs. Two years later, and her parents are still grappling with the tragedy, unable to find out who fired the gun that changed their lives and broke their hearts.
“It's got to be a burden to know that you took somebody that special away from a lot of people, not just us,” said Rashed Johnson, Alaejah Johnson’s father. “I just want them to understand what they took from us.”
Alaejah was fatally struck in the head near the front door. She died instantly. Portsmouth police said she was innocent victim of a drive-by shooting that had nothing to do with her, her parents or her siblings.
At the time, the Portsmouth Police Department shared an electronic billboard on interstates across Hampton Roads to help generate leads in Alaejah’s case. However, as we mark the second grim anniversary of Alaejah’s death, police have not shared any updates about where things stand in the investigation.
A Ring doorbell video the Johnson's shared with News 3's Jessica Larché this week captured the moment Alaejah opened the front door and softly said “Thank you, Dad,” as he entered with groceries in hand.
Mary Johnson said her husband, Rashed, often replays the Ring doorbell video to hear their daughter’s final words. The Johnson family is committed to ensuring that the police don't forget Alaejah. They hope that someday, the police will give them the answer that they need.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.