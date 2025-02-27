Hampton VA layoffs, ODU shooting incident, Trump cabinet meeting: Sunrise Brief

The Hampton VA Medical Center dismissed employees in part of larger efforts to shrink the federal workforce. The AFGE Local 2328 Union, which represents employees at the Hampton VA, said "about a dozen" employees lost their jobs without notice. Walt Dannenberg, the acting executive director of the Hampton VA Medical Center, said the dismissals were "limited" and involved staff who were still considered probationary. In an email, he said that these dismissals "will have no negative effect" on the medical center's operations. LaShavia Prather was among those who lost their jobs — she worked at the VA for about 10 months before being dismissed. Prather, a veteran who is currently pregnant, shared with News 3 that this process has "become very stressful." Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Virginia has 250,000 open jobs and is directing affected people to state websites with information on the open jobs. Hampton VA Medical Center confirms employees let go as Trump admin makes cuts

A reported shooting on the Old Dominion University campus left two people with life threatening-injuries. A shelter-in-place "O.D.U. Urgent Alert" was issued for around two hours while police worked to minimize any public threat. No students were involved in the incident, said Norfolk police, who are investigating. It was confirmed to News 3 that the shooting occurred near parking lot 3 on 49th Street, next to the Dominion House residential building. Around 11:45 p.m., students and faculty received the all clear alert: "O.D.U. Urgent Alert: The shelter-in-place is lifted. Normal activities can resume. Police presence remains in the area." The victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Check back with News 3 for more updates on this story when more information becomes available. Order to shelter in place has been lifted following shooting near ODU's campus