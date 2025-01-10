HRT robbery arrest, winter weather prep, record breaking fires: Sunrise Brief

A man was arrested in connection to a robbery on the Tide Light Rail, Norfolk police say. Security camera photos of the alleged incident garnered significant attention on social media leading up to Thursday's arrest. Detectives charged Silvero Brown Jr., 32, with robbery and assault and took him in to police custody around 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers say the event took in the 3500 block of Mississippi Avenue near the Ingleside Station and there were no reported injuries. Although Norfolk Police released pictures and video of the incident Monday, images were already being shared online. Brown Jr. is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond. Suspect arrested in connection to Tide Light Rail robbery

The Mayor of Richmond has announced that residents should expect to have running water again. A power outage at a water treatment facility, along with multiple failures to generate backup power, has resulted in Richmond being under a boil order since Monday. The boil order will still remain in effect for Richmond, Henrico, and Goochland. For the advisories to be lifted, localities need to have two consecutive negative samples, with the tests separated by 16 hours. The mayor expects the advisory to be lifted later today or tomorrow at the latest. Richmond also stated that public water distribution sites will continue to operate.