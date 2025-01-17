Infant death case, Navy ship's final voyage, TikTok's fate: Sunrise Brief

A Virginia Beach mother was arrested and charged with murder and felony child neglect on Jan. 10. This is in connection to the death of her five-month-old boy, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department. VBPD says that Brianna Candelaria's arrest stemmed from an investigation on July 29, 2024, in the 800 block of Crossing Ct., where officers say the baby had a medical emergency. The baby was later transported to the hospital following the emergency where he later died, police say. VBPD says Candelaria was taken into custody without any incident. Virginia Beach mother charged in connection to her 5-month-old's death: VBPD

The USS Philippine Sea is set to deploy next week. This will be its final time setting sail after over 35 years of service. The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser was commissioned back in March of 1989. It called Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville home for much of its time—but in 2021, it moved to Naval Station Norfolk. The Philippine Sea is set to assist the 4th Fleet in the Caribbean and South America, there it will help with stopping drug trafficking and improving relations with other nations. Its sister ship, the USS Leyte Gulf, which was also stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, was decommissioned in September.

