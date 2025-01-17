Infant death case, Navy ship's final voyage, TikTok's fate: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Infant death case, Navy ship's final voyage, TikTok's fate
A Virginia Beach mother was arrested and charged with murder and felony child neglect on Jan. 10. This is in connection to the death of her five-month-old boy, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.
VBPD says that Brianna Candelaria's arrest stemmed from an investigation on July 29, 2024, in the 800 block of Crossing Ct., where officers say the baby had a medical emergency.
The baby was later transported to the hospital following the emergency where he later died, police say.
VBPD says Candelaria was taken into custody without any incident.Virginia Beach mother charged in connection to her 5-month-old's death: VBPD
The USS Philippine Sea is set to deploy next week. This will be its final time setting sail after over 35 years of service.
The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser was commissioned back in March of 1989.
It called Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville home for much of its time—but in 2021, it moved to Naval Station Norfolk.
The Philippine Sea is set to assist the 4th Fleet in the Caribbean and South America, there it will help with stopping drug trafficking and improving relations with other nations.
Its sister ship, the USS Leyte Gulf, which was also stationed at Naval Station Norfolk, was decommissioned in September.
President Joe Biden will not enforce the TikTok ban on Sunday, according to a White House official. With Biden set to leave office on Monday, he decided to leave this issue up to the incoming Trump Administration.
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly looking at ways to save TikTok.
Trump's transition team is reviewing what options he'll have come Monday. He could issue an executive order to ignore the ban—however, that could lead to a legal challenge.
There are currently efforts to get TikTok sold to a U.S. buyer.
"Let's just transfer the control to a non-Chinese entity. If that takes 90 days additional, which was thought about and built into the law, then I'm open to having that timeline. But out should not simply be an extension to nowhere. There has to be a deal that has to be struck," said Senator Mark Warner (D-VA).Virginia U.S. Senators share thoughts on what's next for TikTok as deadline to avoid ban in U.S. nears
This morning's weather: What's a sunny day, without rain too
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it won't be as cold today, but still expect a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will head back to the mid 40s this afternoon with lots of sunshine.
Warming to the 50s to start the weekend, before a cold front moves in. Scattered rain showers are expected Saturday, with the biggest chance from mid-morning to early afternoon.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Transform ORF and what to expect
The Norfolk International Airport's billion-dollar transformation project is expected to come online later this month. This initiative is also known as "Transform ORF."
News 3's Anthony Sabella caught up with the airport's CEO to check in on what's to come.
Anthony even got to be the first to test the new and improved moving sidewalk.
"This is great. This has been a long time coming. This has been the number one public request that we have had," said Mark Perryman, CEO of Norfolk Airport Authority.
News 3 has interviewed CEO Mark Perryman in his office about "Transform ORF" at the beginning of the last two years.
"We're planning to go operational on this side, this phase, by the end of January and then we'll move over and start Phase 2," said Perryman.
"In 2025, we will be breaking ground finally on the hotel," said Perryman. "Later this winter, early spring."
A Marriott Hotel will be constructed on site so travelers can stay overnight without leaving the property.
"Where Hudson, Burger King and The Local restaurant. That's all the new checkpoint. All of that is going away and under that lower ceiling that's where all the checkpoint is going to be pulled out of the current locations," said Perryman.
This is so people can move between concourses without having to go back through security.
All of these construction projects aim to keep pace with the growth of ORF. As it broke its record for passengers again last year—as nearly 4.9 million flew through Norfolk International Airport.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.