Kiggans warns Hegseth, Arcadia Avenue shooting, Trump's tariffs: Sunrise Brief

News 3's Margaret Kavanagh looked into a multistate manhunt to better understand how stolen equipment is recovered by authorities. We continue to follow through on cases like this to see how law enforcement tracks down those who are responsible.

On Jan. 17, Virginia State Police tried to pull over a driver hauling a trailer with a tractor onboard on Southampton Parkway in Emporia. The driver took off — but according to a search warrant, he dropped his phone before fleeing. The phone showed driving directions to Portsmouth.

Police discovered that the truck was stolen out of Davie County, North Carolina. The trailer and the tractor were stolen later that day in Iredell County.

Sheriff Darren Campbell of Iredell County states that there is a good chance this equipment was headed to a port to be shipped out of the country, but authorities are still investigating. He said many of these incidents are linked to organized crime.

"It's not just as easy as pulling up saying, Put on a ship, and I'm gonna send it to South Africa," Campbell said. "You have to have the cooperation of others involved."

Campbell did emphasize that modern technology is helping them make arrests.

"We have a flock system here, so we can enter information that hits our interstates and we can get pictures. And we that helps us a lot know the travel. So you know the the chase, and from here to there in Virginia that's not always as coincidental as it looks. A lot of your agents are able to work a lot closer together. Now that we have some of the newer technology, and it helps apprehend these people," Campbell said.