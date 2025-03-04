Kiggans warns Hegseth, Arcadia Avenue shooting, Trump's tariffs: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Kiggans warns Hegseth, Arcadia Avenue shooting, Trump's tariffs
Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) requested for one sector to remain untouched amid mass layoffs. She urged Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to prevent workforce reductions within the Department of Defense (DoD).
On Feb. 21, it was announced that the DoD's probationary workforce would be reduced by 5-8%. In a letter sent to Hegseth, the congresswoman outlined the possible security risks involved with reducing staff in the United States' defense sector. She also referenced how this could impact her constituency, writing, "Hampton Roads is deeply connected to the military."
Virginia's Second Congressional District is home to 196,000 veterans alongside 180,000 active-duty military and DoD employees. Kiggans said she wants to prioritize the protection of veterans amid mass layoffs, ensuring they are not disproportionately impacted. She also wants to give priority access to other federal positions for laid-off veterans.
A shooting in Portsmouth left one dead and three others hurt Sunday night, according to police. Around 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 Block of Arcadia Avenue.
When officers arrived, police say they found two men who had both been shot. Remonds Delbridge, 24, died at the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they later learned that a local hospital treated two walk-in patients who were also hurt in the incident. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. At this time, they have not named a suspect(s).1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting on Arcadia Avenue in Portsmouth, police say
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's tariffs on U.S. allies and competitors will take effect. He announced 25% tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico (10% for energy-related imports), and 20% tariffs on all goods from China.
Trump placed tariffs on Canada and Mexico, the largest trade partners to the U.S., in an attempt to sway their policies on border control and fentanyl trafficking, while also prioritizing domestic manufacturing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 25% tariffs on U.S. imports larger than $20 billion. China also retaliated with their own 10-15% tariffs on certain U.S. goods, mainly agricultural products.
A looming trade war has seen negative reaction in the stock market. The S&P 500 was down 1.7%, The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 800 points, and the Nasdaq composite dropped more than 2.6%. Regarding consumer impact, economists and trade groups warn that tariffs would raise prices on everyday goods.
This morning's weather: Clouds gather ahead of Wednesday's storm
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we’ll have bright sunshine to start the day but clouds increase ahead of our next storm system.
This afternoon, highs reach the low to mid 60s. We get even warmer Wednesday with highs touching the low 70s. Storms begin moving through Wednesday afternoon. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes being our primary concern. We are under a level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat. The rain exits by Wednesday night
For the latest weather updates, watch Derrah live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Recovering stolen equipment
News 3's Margaret Kavanagh looked into a multistate manhunt to better understand how stolen equipment is recovered by authorities. We continue to follow through on cases like this to see how law enforcement tracks down those who are responsible.
On Jan. 17, Virginia State Police tried to pull over a driver hauling a trailer with a tractor onboard on Southampton Parkway in Emporia. The driver took off — but according to a search warrant, he dropped his phone before fleeing. The phone showed driving directions to Portsmouth.
Police discovered that the truck was stolen out of Davie County, North Carolina. The trailer and the tractor were stolen later that day in Iredell County.
Sheriff Darren Campbell of Iredell County states that there is a good chance this equipment was headed to a port to be shipped out of the country, but authorities are still investigating. He said many of these incidents are linked to organized crime.
"It's not just as easy as pulling up saying, Put on a ship, and I'm gonna send it to South Africa," Campbell said. "You have to have the cooperation of others involved."
Campbell did emphasize that modern technology is helping them make arrests.
"We have a flock system here, so we can enter information that hits our interstates and we can get pictures. And we that helps us a lot know the travel. So you know the the chase, and from here to there in Virginia that's not always as coincidental as it looks. A lot of your agents are able to work a lot closer together. Now that we have some of the newer technology, and it helps apprehend these people," Campbell said.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.