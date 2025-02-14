Missing suspect found, USS Harry S. Truman collision, Trump's new tariffs: Sunrise Brief

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teen near a bus stop in Newport News about a month ago, according to police. Newport News police was actively searching for this suspect since Jan. 27.

The release says Kadris Damario Tabb, 23, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other weapons offenses. He was apprehended by the Georgia US Marshals Task Force in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is in connection to a shooting that took place on Jan. 15 in the 600 block of Windsor Court. According a warrant obtained by WTKR News 3, around 6:30 a.m., a 17-year-old was shot twice while walking to a school bus stop — the bullets struck him in the face and butt. The teen was then taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

