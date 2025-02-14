Missing suspect found, USS Harry S. Truman collision, Trump's new tariffs: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Suspect found in Atlanta, USS Harry S. Truman collision, Trump's new tariffs
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teen near a bus stop in Newport News about a month ago, according to police. Newport News police was actively searching for this suspect since Jan. 27.
The release says Kadris Damario Tabb, 23, is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other weapons offenses. He was apprehended by the Georgia US Marshals Task Force in Atlanta, Georgia.
This is in connection to a shooting that took place on Jan. 15 in the 600 block of Windsor Court. According a warrant obtained by WTKR News 3, around 6:30 a.m., a 17-year-old was shot twice while walking to a school bus stop — the bullets struck him in the face and butt. The teen was then taken to a local hospital for medical attention.
According to the U.S. Navy, one of their aircraft carriers collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday. The Norfolk-based USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) got into this incident near Port Said, Egypt.
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier was not impacted by flooding after the collision, the Navy says. There were no reported injuries. USS Truman's propulsion plants were unaffected, the Navy added.
The collision is under investigation.USS Harry S. Truman collides with merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea
President Donald Trump announced a plan to remedy "longstanding imbalances" in international trade. His "Fair and Reciprocal Plan" will attempt to lower the U.S. trade deficit with the introduction of reciprocal tariffs.
Reciprocal tariffs are taxes on imported goods that are levied against nations with similar tariffs. Typically, the rate would be mirrored. Trump believes that numerous countries have been worsening the trade deficit with tariffs of their own on U.S. exports.
In a White House release, the EU, Brazil, and India were singled out as having "unfair" tariffs. Administration officials have been tasked with creating a report for Trump on which countries should be targeted with tariffs and the rates to apply by April 1. Economists warn that the cost of tariffs get passed on to the consumer, raising prices.
This morning's weather: Sunshine returns for Valentine’s Day, tracking more rain for the weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its finally, a sunny and dry day!
Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 40s, 10+ degrees below normal for this time of year.
Another round of rain is set to move in this weekend. Clouds will build in Saturday morning with rain moving in through the afternoon as a warm front lifts to the north. Highs will warm to the low 50s on Saturday, near normal.
We Follow Through: Turning tragedy into advocacy
Nearly a year ago, the community was shaken when 8-year-old Landyn Davis was struck in the head by a stray bullet. After a long recovery process, Landyn was able to bounce back from this nearly tragic incident.
"We're working on a foundation in his name, a 501(c)(3), to help other families affected by gun violence," said Emily Rigsby, Landyn’s mother.
When News 3 visited Landyn Thursday, laughter and games filled his home, a stark contrast to the heartache experienced this time last year. In the direct aftermath of the incident, Landyn's parents feared he might never return home.
"The first 96 hours were the worst. They were so stressful; we didn't know if he was going to make it or not," said Rigsby.
A year later, and Landyn is full of life and conversation. He was even able to return to Lego building after not being able to for a year.
Landyn's family are organizing a coat drive this weekend to assist their neighbors with plans to help other victims of gun violence in the future. The winter coat drive is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Pups and Pints in Virginia Beach.
