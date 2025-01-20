MLK day events, Biden pardons VA lawmaker, Trump's inauguration: Sunrise Brief

Numerous Hampton Roads organizations have planned events and charity efforts in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On Sunday, Newport News hosted a parade, a free meal drive, and a concert featuring Rev. Robin Scott King, niece of Dr. King, as the keynote speaker.

In Hampton, there will be a food drive to honor Dr. King. This event will be held at the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank on Aluminum Avenue.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can drop off food donations or cash to help stock the shelves.

The top requested items are canned goods and pantry items like pasta and cereal.

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will also mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with two free concerts, one on the night before and one after.

The program and featured performers will spotlight Dr. King’s legacy and hopefully inspire a new generation of musicians.

Seats are still available for the 7 p.m. performance on Tuesday night at I.C. Norcom in Portsmouth.

