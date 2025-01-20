MLK day events, Biden pardons VA lawmaker, Trump's inauguration: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: MLK day events, Biden pardons VA lawmaker, Trump's inauguration
Numerous Hampton Roads organizations have planned events and charity efforts in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. On Sunday, Newport News hosted a parade, a free meal drive, and a concert featuring Rev. Robin Scott King, niece of Dr. King, as the keynote speaker.
In Hampton, there will be a food drive to honor Dr. King. This event will be held at the Virginia Peninsula Food Bank on Aluminum Avenue.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can drop off food donations or cash to help stock the shelves.
The top requested items are canned goods and pantry items like pasta and cereal.
The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will also mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with two free concerts, one on the night before and one after.
The program and featured performers will spotlight Dr. King’s legacy and hopefully inspire a new generation of musicians.
Seats are still available for the 7 p.m. performance on Tuesday night at I.C. Norcom in Portsmouth.
As President Joe Biden approaches the end of his term, he announced a series of last-minute commutations and pardons. One of which, is for the current Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Don Scott, a former Navy veteran, spent nearly eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a drug conspiracy case while he was in law school.
"Today, I am deeply humbled to share that I have received a Presidential Pardon from President Joe Biden for a mistake I made in 1994 — one that changed the course of my life and taught me the true power of redemption."Don Scott, speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates
Following his release, Scott completed law school and established a legal practice.
Virginia's former Republican Governor Bob McDonnell restored his voting rights, allowing his career to grow.
Scott’s political career took off when he was first elected to the Virginia legislature in 2019. He became the minority leader in 2022, and just a year ago, he was sworn in as the first Black Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates.Biden pardons Virginia House Speaker Don Scott
President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office on Monday. Kicking off his non-consecutive second term.
The inauguration ceremony will begin around 11:30 a.m. ET, with Trump set to be sworn in around noon.
The event was moved indoors because of the cold temperatures expected in Washington. This will be the first indoor inauguration since Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term in 1985.
Many Republican governors, including Glenn Youngkin, have ordered to raise the flags to full staff on Monday—despite President Biden's decree to keep them at half staff to mourn Jimmy Carter.
An executive order to save TikTok and renewed action regarding off-shore drilling are a couple of plans Trump has for his first 100 days.
Most notably, Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan says immigration raids will begin as soon as Tuesday. Homan plans to mobilize ICE conduct these operations in major U.S. cities.
This morning's weather: Freezing temps as clouds begin to gather
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says temperatures will start in the 20s this morning, but only warm to the mid 30s this afternoon, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel a bit colder with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs only reaching 30 degrees. Snow showers are possible late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning as an area of low-pressure slides across the South. The cold air will be here but the big question for us is… how far north does the moisture reach? As of now… some accumulation is possible, with higher totals likely to the SE and lower totals likely to the NW.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
So far this morning, there haven't been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Portsmouth's potential crime solution
In a new effort to reduce crime, Portsmouth city leaders have established a Crime and Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. This idea came as community members called for more local action in reducing crime.
The task force was first pitched back in 2023. with their first meeting being held in November 2024.
"I am 23 years old. I am part of the youth group that's directly impacted by crime and gun violence here in the city of Portsmouth," said Jaylin Drewry, task force chair. "I have lost three loved ones in just the last four years to crime and gun violence here in the city of Portsmouth as well. It's impacted my family, it's impacted the people I love and care about. But I also know that in order to come up with solutions you have to center the youth. I wanted to make sure I am involved in the solution-making here in Portsmouth."
The task force wants the community to weigh in and existing programs to work together.
One man shares with news three how he has been directly impacted by the violence in the city and says he's hopeful this task force can come up with action based solutions.
"What's different about this task force is the city has decided to bring together people who are directly working in the city. Community leaders, religious leaders, people who are in charge of organizations working with the youth here in the city. That's never been done before."
The group has met three times since November and are working out the best way to hear from the community and city going forward. They are set to have another meeting later this month.
We have a crew covering this today. Watch the story on News 3 starting at 4 p.m. here.