OBX snow prep, SITW to update city leaders, Trump reinstated: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: OBX snow prep, SITW to update city leaders, Trump reinstated
With the potential for winter weather this week, Outer Banks residents want to be prepared. The region's climate makes winter storms a rarity, but actions are being taken to ensure safety.
It's still not exactly clear what the Outer Banks is going to see with this storm. But crews are still getting ready, with the message being: prepare for the worst but hope for the best.
Currently, crews are pre-treating roads, highways, and bridges. Their work spans all the way from Corolla to Hatteras. After any kind of precipitation hits, that's when the salt comes into play.
"Whether it's ice, whether it is snow, the salt goes on top of that and helps to make it easier to melt. If it gets below 20, the salt doesn't work as well as it should. So people should know that if it stays below 20, there are going to be frozen spots," said Tim Hass, the communications officer for NCDOT Division One.
Crews will be hard at work all week no matter what comes, they encourage anyone using the roads to be cautious.Outer Banks prepares for upcoming winter weather
Virginia Beach city leaders will expect Something in the Water organizers to provide status updates on Tuesday. The music festival is expected to give weekly updates due to their delayed lineup and ticket sales announcements.
Pharrell Williams' oceanfront music festival will take place on April 26-27. However, Virginia Beach residents and city leaders were upset when the music festival missed a key deadline in their sponsorship agreement.
The city council has now requested weekly updates—however, the mayor initially wanted to give the music festival just five days to remedy the breach of contract.
Last week, the deputy city manager told News 3 that updates were limited. This is because many of the organizers were directly impacted by the wildfires that engulfed Los Angeles.
Right now, there is no confirmation of a lineup or when ticket sales could start.
That update with city council is expected to happen just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Just hours after becoming the 47th president, Donald Trump went on to sign a flurry of executive orders. Some were actionable, and others were more symbolic— all of them were designed to undo Biden's policies.
Trump pardoned around 1,500 people who were involved in the January 6th Capitol Riots. Those pardoned include the former leader of the Proud Boys alongside 14 others charged with serious sedition offenses.
There has been a national emergency declared at the southern border. Trump is also set to approve a draft plan to send troops.
Trump signed an order delaying the TikTok ban.
Another executive order sought to clarify language in the 14th Amendment regarding birthright citizenship. Trump said the federal government won't recognize citizenship of the children born to undocumented immigrants.
Trump went on to withdrawal the US from the Paris Climate Agreement (again) and the World Health Organization (again).
This morning's weather: Wind chills and potential snow showers
*** Winter Storm Warning for most of the Albemarle and Outer Banks from 5 pm Tuesday to 7 am Wednesday. 2” to 4”+ of snow expected in these areas.
*** Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the Southside and NE NC from 5 pm Tuesday to 7 am Wednesday. 1” to 3” of snow expected in these areas.
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says temperatures will start in the teens and 20s this morning with wind chill values in the teens to single digits. Highs will struggle to hit 30 today and it will feel more like the 20s with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today.
Snow showers are expected overnight as an area of low-pressure slides across the Southeast. Snow will build in from SE to NW from 5 pm to 9 pm. Accumulation will range from less than 1” to the north and west to 4”+ to the south and east.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: How a VB mother turned tragedy into action
Virginia Beach schools are set to vote on a proposal to build a recovery school in the city. A Virginia Beach School Board member told News 3 this effort was six years in the making.
"We lost our daughter at an early age," said Carolyn Weems, Virginia Beach School Board member. "She actually got addicted to painkillers after a soccer accident and she was 14-year-old."
Pills prescribed from a doctor, turned into an addiction—and ultimately a heroin overdose ended her young life.
"When she was going through this there were no resources for help," said Weems.
She turned her family tragedy into a mission to help others. Weems serves on the Virginia beach School Board and has been working for six years to bring a recovery high school to the region.
Weems says the recovery school would be called Harbor Hope Center. The building would potentially be located in a section of the Adult Educational Services Center in Chesapeake. The school would serve kids with substance abuse disorders who live in Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach.
Students will receive therapeutic services, peer support, counseling, and mentoring.
Back in 2022, News 3 spoke to people at a recovery high school outside of Boston as we have continued to follow through on this issue from the beginning.
The VA General Assembly approved $1.5 million for the program to be split with Loudoun County and leaders applying for grants.
"I truly believe that if Caitlyn should have something like this to go to, she would have had a fighting chance and her story, our story could have been different," said Weems.
Virginia Beach schools will vote on the issue on January 28th. The other districts are expected to vote before the end of the month. Weems hopes to have the recovery school open by this summer.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.