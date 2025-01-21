OBX snow prep, SITW to update city leaders, Trump reinstated: Sunrise Brief

With the potential for winter weather this week, Outer Banks residents want to be prepared. The region's climate makes winter storms a rarity, but actions are being taken to ensure safety.

It's still not exactly clear what the Outer Banks is going to see with this storm. But crews are still getting ready, with the message being: prepare for the worst but hope for the best.

Currently, crews are pre-treating roads, highways, and bridges. Their work spans all the way from Corolla to Hatteras. After any kind of precipitation hits, that's when the salt comes into play.

"Whether it's ice, whether it is snow, the salt goes on top of that and helps to make it easier to melt. If it gets below 20, the salt doesn't work as well as it should. So people should know that if it stays below 20, there are going to be frozen spots," said Tim Hass, the communications officer for NCDOT Division One.

Crews will be hard at work all week no matter what comes, they encourage anyone using the roads to be cautious.