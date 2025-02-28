ODU shooting update, VBPD memorial service, diversity deadline: Sunrise Brief

Two men died following a shooting in a parking lot on Old Dominion University's campus, Norfolk police confirmed Thursday. Those involved were confirmed to not be students. Delanio Vick, 18, and Timothy Williams Jr., 20, were found with serious gunshot wounds outside by Broderick Dining Hall Wednesday night. Norfolk police say they later died from their injuries after being transported to the hospital. An O.D.U Urgent Alert was issued to students and faculty in the aftermath of the incident on Wednesday. It asked those in the area to shelter in place, referring to a suspect being "at-large" at the time. Around 11:45 p.m., students and faculty received the all clear alert, Norfolk police posted on X saying there is no further threat to the community — but as of early Friday morning have not indicated anything about a suspect. Two dead after shooting on ODU's campus, Norfolk police say

Memorial service for the two fallen Virginia Beach Police Department officers will be held on Friday, and Saturday. This service will honor VBPD officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese, who were killed in the line of duty last week. A public visitation will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Alt-Meyer Funeral Homes in Virginia Beach. The memorial service will be held Saturday at Rock Church in Virginia Beach starting at 2 p.m. A large police presence is expected. This service will also be live streamed on the VBPD Facebook page. There will be a processional and recessional route — police say that information will be released at a later date. The obituaries include a space to offer condolences and information on how to give a contribution in honor of the fallen officers:

Obituary for Officer Cameron Girvin

Obituary for Officer Christopher Reese Loved ones and friends speak on fallen Virginia Beach Police Officers