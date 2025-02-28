ODU shooting update, VBPD memorial service, diversity deadline: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: ODU shooting update, VBPD memorial service, diversity deadline
Two men died following a shooting in a parking lot on Old Dominion University's campus, Norfolk police confirmed Thursday. Those involved were confirmed to not be students.
Delanio Vick, 18, and Timothy Williams Jr., 20, were found with serious gunshot wounds outside by Broderick Dining Hall Wednesday night. Norfolk police say they later died from their injuries after being transported to the hospital.
An O.D.U Urgent Alert was issued to students and faculty in the aftermath of the incident on Wednesday. It asked those in the area to shelter in place, referring to a suspect being "at-large" at the time. Around 11:45 p.m., students and faculty received the all clear alert, Norfolk police posted on X saying there is no further threat to the community — but as of early Friday morning have not indicated anything about a suspect.
Memorial service for the two fallen Virginia Beach Police Department officers will be held on Friday, and Saturday. This service will honor VBPD officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese, who were killed in the line of duty last week.
A public visitation will be held on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Alt-Meyer Funeral Homes in Virginia Beach.
The memorial service will be held Saturday at Rock Church in Virginia Beach starting at 2 p.m. A large police presence is expected. This service will also be live streamed on the VBPD Facebook page.
There will be a processional and recessional route — police say that information will be released at a later date.
The obituaries include a space to offer condolences and information on how to give a contribution in honor of the fallen officers:
The U.S. Department of Education has instructed schools and colleges across the country to do away with diversity programs. But it's not just an instruction — it's an ultimatum: remove the programs or lose federal funding.
Friday is the deadline to adhere to this Trump administration standard.
This stems from the education department's interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court's decisions in SFFA v. Harvard, and SFFA v. UNC. Both cases addressed the legality of race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions programs. The current administration believes these SCOTUS decisions can be applied more broadly to all levels of education across the United States.
This action is part of a larger effort to gut Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in the United States.
This morning's weather: Sunny, cooler, temperature swings this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy but not as gusty as yesterday.
Get ready for a big temperature swing this weekend. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Saturday then drop to the low 40s on Sunday behind a cold front. We will start with sunshine on Saturday, but clouds will build in through the afternoon. Rain chances will be slim, but the wind will ramp up throughout the weekend. We will return to sunshine on Sunday.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Crudo Nudo's plan to rebuild
Earlier this month, a fire that severely damaged Crudo Nudo, a tapas restaurant in Norfolk’s Ghent business district, has prompted some community support. The blaze occurred on February 5, causing significant damage and forcing the restaurant to close its doors — no one was hurt.
Owner Eric Nelson, who has operated Crudo Nudo for seven years, described the aftermath of the fire said, "It was meant to be a neighborhood spot, just a community-driven restaurant."
Owner Eric Nelson, who has operated Crudo Nudo for seven years, described the aftermath of the fire said, “It was meant to be a neighborhood spot, just a community-driven restaurant.”
Though the front of the restaurant appears unscathed from a distance, a closer look reveals its true condition: charred furniture, broken glass, and residual smoke scents permeating the air.
As Nelson navigates the complex insurance process, the community has rallied around him. Businesses in the Norfolk area are stepping up to offer support.
Sasha Rigney, of nearby ILO, shared that the community has reached out to Crudo Nudo employees to help them find temporary jobs during its rebuilding phase.
“We'll be back. We're coming back. It's going to be a while, but, you know, hopefully we'll come back fresh and new and have something exciting for everybody to experience again,” Nelson said. “We're Norfolk people; this is what we like. This feels more like home to us. And we want to be back here.”
A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help the business.
A Go Fund Me page has also been set up to help the business.