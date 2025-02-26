Portsmouth shooting arrest, basketball brawl charges, GOP budget passes: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Portsmouth shooting arrest, basketball brawl charges, GOP budget passes
A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two males seriously hurt in Portsmouth. The shooting took place on the 3500 Block of Towne Point Road on Sunday.
Raquan Delvonta Avery, 19, was charged with one count of malicious wounding, according to police. Two males were seriously injured and taken to the hospital after the shooting.
On Monday, Portsmouth police shared surveillance video of two suspects they believed were involved in the shooting. They confirmed that Avery was one of the suspects seen in that video.19-year-old arrested in Portsmouth shooting
Last week, a fight broke out at a boys basketball game between Kempsville High and Salem High. Arrests have been made in connection to this incident, which, according to Virginia Beach police, left a 17-year-old seriously hurt.
Police say two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged with unlawful wounding on Tuesday. They did not clarify whether the charged teens are students. The Kempsville High boys basketball team forfeited two games in the aftermath of the incident: one against Salem High and another against Princess Anne the following night.
Last week in a statement, VBCPS said they will use the full extent of the code of conduct to discipline the students involved. Police say the injured 17-year-old boy was released from the hospital and recovering at home.Kempsville High parents say they still feel safe despite brawl during basketball game on Feb. 17
In a vote of 217-215, the U.S. House of Representatives successfully passed a GOP budget plan. Tuesday's vote was a crucial moment for Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and the Trump administration at large.
House Republicans, with their ever-so slight majority, cleared a budget resolution that calls for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and a $2 trillion reduction in federal spending over the course of a decade. Although GOP defectors successfully canceled the initial vote, hoping to infuse the budget resolution with more right-wing economic policies, Speaker Johnson managed to squash any internal divisions. The vote wasn't delayed for more than a couple of minutes.
Only one Republican congressperson joined the House Democrats in their usual dissenting vote against the GOP. Republican lawmakers have effectively stamped out any effective defiance within their own party, Trump's agenda (cabinet nominations, legislation) has faced very little turbulence from his own party so far. The budget resolution now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate for approval.
This morning's weather: Another warm sunny day
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its another nice day today with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s, cooler than yesterday but still above normal.
Temperatures will climb to the low 70s tomorrow, 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers are set to move in Thursday evening/night with a cold front.
Cooler air moves in behind the front with highs in the mid 50s on Friday. Any leftover showers will clear out very early Friday morning and sunshine will return.
We Follow Through: SITW tries again
Virginia Beach city officials have confirmed that organizers of the "Something in the Water" festival reached out to inquire about hosting the event in late April.
However, during a recent city council meeting, Mayor Bobby Dyer announced that the council would maintain its previous decision not to issue a permit for the festival.
The decision follows a series of missed deadlines by the festival’s organizers.
Something in the Water organizers inquired about the possibility of the City issuing a permit to bring the SITW festival to the Oceanfront on April 26-27. This conversation happened after City Staff sent the Notice of Default on January 24th. City staff told SITW that it is too late to properly and safely plan and execute the logistics and public safety requirements for an event of this magnitude.Virginia Beach City Council
In light of the festival's cancellation, the city has engaged Beach Events to develop alternative entertainment options for the last weekend in April.
