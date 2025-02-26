Portsmouth shooting arrest, basketball brawl charges, GOP budget passes: Sunrise Brief

A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two males seriously hurt in Portsmouth. The shooting took place on the 3500 Block of Towne Point Road on Sunday. Raquan Delvonta Avery, 19, was charged with one count of malicious wounding, according to police. Two males were seriously injured and taken to the hospital after the shooting. On Monday, Portsmouth police shared surveillance video of two suspects they believed were involved in the shooting. They confirmed that Avery was one of the suspects seen in that video. 19-year-old arrested in Portsmouth shooting

Last week, a fight broke out at a boys basketball game between Kempsville High and Salem High. Arrests have been made in connection to this incident, which, according to Virginia Beach police, left a 17-year-old seriously hurt. Police say two 16-year-old boys were arrested and charged with unlawful wounding on Tuesday. They did not clarify whether the charged teens are students. The Kempsville High boys basketball team forfeited two games in the aftermath of the incident: one against Salem High and another against Princess Anne the following night. Last week in a statement, VBCPS said they will use the full extent of the code of conduct to discipline the students involved. Police say the injured 17-year-old boy was released from the hospital and recovering at home. Kempsville High parents say they still feel safe despite brawl during basketball game on Feb. 17