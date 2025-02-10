Propane truck crash, Norfolk cruises, Eagles win Super Bowl: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Propane truck crash, Norfolk cruises, Eagles win Super Bowl
A propane truck and SUV crashed into each other on Saturday. Police say this collision left a woman and two children seriously injured.
Virginia State Police say they were called to respond to the crash on Route 13 at Keller Pond Road in Accomack County. Investigators believe the propane truck lost control while southbound on Rt. 13 due to road conditions, hitting the SUV head-on.
38-year-old Loida Tema, of Parksley, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A 10-year-old was rushed to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters and the 14-year old was flown to Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore. The truck driver's injuries were not life-threatening.Propane truck and SUV crash on Eastern Shore; Woman, 2 children seriously hurt
In a partnership deal with Carnival, the city of Norfolk will begin to host year-round cruise options. The Carnival Sunshine will set sail on Tuesday, the same day Nauticus opens its renovated Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center in Norfolk.
Renovations costed $12 million, and it will include a new ramp and a new U.S. Customs checkpoint alongside other amenities to make the boarding process easier.
Nauticus estimates more than 150,000 passengers will board Carnival cruises out of Norfolk this year, with an estimated total of 300,000 passengers coming through — up from 250,000 in previous years. The Carnival Sunshine will take passengers to The Bahamas, Bermuda and destinations in the Caribbean Sea.Terminal renovations nearly complete as Norfolk prepares for first year-round cruise offering
The Philidelphia Eagles secured their second ever Super Bowl championship, denying the Chiefs a historic three-peat. Sunday's game confirmed the notion that "defense wins championships."
The Eagles dominated the Chiefs with a score of 40-22. Kansas City consistently trailed Philadelphia for the entire game, they didn't even score their first touchdown until the third quarter. Cooper Dejean's pick-6 was a key highlight of the Eagles' ferocious defense — his 22nd birthday gift was a Super Bowl ring.
The Eagles sacked Mahomes six times, the most of his career, including 2 1/2 by Josh Sweat. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and scored one himself on a tush push. Hurts' performance secured him the Super Bowl MVP honors.
And, the city of Philadelphia still stands, even after enthusiastic fans took to the streets to celebrate this victory in typical Eagles fashion.
This morning's weather: Downpours and cold temps
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have a soggy start with showers this morning. Rain will move out by midday and clouds will start to break up this afternoon to evening. Highs will only reach the low 40s today, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Cloudy tomorrow with rain/sleet/snow showers. Expect mostly rain in NC, but a mix of precipitation in VA. Some snow accumulation is possible with the best chances on the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula. Highs will return to near 40 tomorrow.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.

We Follow Through: Mental health in the wake of tragedy
Over the weekend, dozens attended a vigil to honor and remember the victims of a murder-suicide in Chesapeake that left three children dead. This incident highlights the urgent need for conversations about mental health.
According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, suicides are the 8th leading cause of death in U.S.
Dr. Jason Parker, a psychologist with nearly 30 years of experience, says openly talking through heavy emotions is crucial — those struggling should also be aware of available resources.
“Hear them. Don’t panic, and direct them to good health,” Dr. Parker said.
It is important to remember the disproportionate impacts of mental health. A study in the American Journal of Psychiatry says suicide rates among Black women and girls went up over 60% in the last two decades.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.