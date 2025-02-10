Propane truck crash, Norfolk cruises, Eagles win Super Bowl: Sunrise Brief

A propane truck and SUV crashed into each other on Saturday. Police say this collision left a woman and two children seriously injured. Virginia State Police say they were called to respond to the crash on Route 13 at Keller Pond Road in Accomack County. Investigators believe the propane truck lost control while southbound on Rt. 13 due to road conditions, hitting the SUV head-on. 38-year-old Loida Tema, of Parksley, was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. A 10-year-old was rushed to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters and the 14-year old was flown to Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore. The truck driver's injuries were not life-threatening. Propane truck and SUV crash on Eastern Shore; Woman, 2 children seriously hurt

In a partnership deal with Carnival, the city of Norfolk will begin to host year-round cruise options. The Carnival Sunshine will set sail on Tuesday, the same day Nauticus opens its renovated Half Moone Cruise & Celebration Center in Norfolk. Renovations costed $12 million, and it will include a new ramp and a new U.S. Customs checkpoint alongside other amenities to make the boarding process easier. Nauticus estimates more than 150,000 passengers will board Carnival cruises out of Norfolk this year, with an estimated total of 300,000 passengers coming through — up from 250,000 in previous years. The Carnival Sunshine will take passengers to The Bahamas, Bermuda and destinations in the Caribbean Sea. Terminal renovations nearly complete as Norfolk prepares for first year-round cruise offering