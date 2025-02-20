Record snow total, winter weather incidents, Ukraine iced out: Snowfall Brief

The significant snowfall on Wednesday has earned us a spot on the all-time record for daily snowfalls. ORF recorded 10.2 inches of snow, marking it as the eighth highest snowfall total on one calendar day. Since the winter weather is expected to continue, the "events" total (snowfall through the totality of a snow event) has yet to be determined. Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey says the widespread snow ended Wednesday night, but there will be snowfall through Thursday — coming down around 1-2" per hour. Crews across the commonwealth helped funnel resources into Hampton Roads in anticipation of Wednesday's heavy snowfall. Transit services such as Hampton Roads Transit and Williamsburg Area Transit Authority have announced they will not run on Thursday. Dozens of schools, government offices and other businesses/organizations have announced closures on Thursday, Feb. 20. Hampton Roads Closings & Delays

Virginia State Police have responded to more than 350 road incidents Wednesday due to severe weather. Among them, half are crashes being investigated with nine injuries reported. VSP is encouraging drivers who must be on the roads to use headlines, drive below the speed limit, don't tailgate, buckle up, and check your vehicle to make sure it is safe to drive in harsh conditions. In one instance, a car carrying two passengers crashed and subsequently went off the road and into the water Wednesday afternoon near E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue, Suffolk Fire-Rescue says. Both people were able to get out of the car around 2:30 p.m., but were injured due to the cold. 2 injured after car in Suffolk crashes, plunges into water