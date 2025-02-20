Record snow total, winter weather incidents, Ukraine iced out: Snowfall Brief

TOP STORIES: Record snow total, winter weather incidents, Ukraine iced out
The significant snowfall on Wednesday has earned us a spot on the all-time record for daily snowfalls. ORF recorded 10.2 inches of snow, marking it as the eighth highest snowfall total on one calendar day.
Since the winter weather is expected to continue, the "events" total (snowfall through the totality of a snow event) has yet to be determined. Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey says the widespread snow ended Wednesday night, but there will be snowfall through Thursday — coming down around 1-2" per hour.
Crews across the commonwealth helped funnel resources into Hampton Roads in anticipation of Wednesday's heavy snowfall. Transit services such as Hampton Roads Transit and Williamsburg Area Transit Authority have announced they will not run on Thursday. Dozens of schools, government offices and other businesses/organizations have announced closures on Thursday, Feb. 20.
Virginia State Police have responded to more than 350 road incidents Wednesday due to severe weather. Among them, half are crashes being investigated with nine injuries reported.
VSP is encouraging drivers who must be on the roads to use headlines, drive below the speed limit, don't tailgate, buckle up, and check your vehicle to make sure it is safe to drive in harsh conditions.
In one instance, a car carrying two passengers crashed and subsequently went off the road and into the water Wednesday afternoon near E. Washington Street and Hollywood Avenue, Suffolk Fire-Rescue says. Both people were able to get out of the car around 2:30 p.m., but were injured due to the cold.2 injured after car in Suffolk crashes, plunges into water
In a social media post, President Donald Trump doubled down on his criticisms of Ukraine's handling during their ongoing war with with Russia. He claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a "dictator" and played the Biden administration "like a fiddle."
These comments were made after discussions with Russian officials about bringing the war in Ukraine to a close — none from Kyiv were present. Trump cited Zelenskyy's term as president being extended as the reason he called him a dictator. The Ukrainian president was elected in 2019 to a five year term due to expire in May 2024; however, Russia's unprompted invasion led to the country being put under martial law, suspending elections.
Zelenskyy has insisted that he "will never accept" any peace deal that does not include Ukraine in the negotiations, and is demanding "real security guarantees" in order to come to the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump indicated that Ukraine could have avoided this conflict had they made concessions to Russia before the invasion.Zelenskyy and Trump trade criticism of each other
This morning's weather: Scattered snow showers linger, Cold & windy
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says scattered snow showers will linger today, but not as heavy or as widespread as yesterday. Any additional snow accumulation will be minimal (0.1” to 0.5”). Highs will return to the low 30s and it will be windy.
Sunshine will return for Friday, but it will still be chilly and windy. Highs will only reach the upper 30s, but it will feel about 10 degrees colder with the wind.Get ready for a nice weekend with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up. Highs will reach the low 40s on Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday. We will climb into the 50s and near 60 next week.
