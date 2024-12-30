Remembering Carter, Hampton shooting, plane crash in South Korea: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Remembering Carter, Hampton shooting, plane crash in South Korea
The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, passed away in his Georgia home on Sunday.
Politicians across the country and across the country are remembering and honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100.
The Carter Center announced Sunday that Jimmy Carter passed away, surrounded by family. Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 77 years, died over a year ago.
Carter famously grew up on a peanut farm with no electricity or indoor plumbing. He later led the nation as president from 1977 to 1981. Virginia officials from across the political spectrum offered condolences and honored Carter's legacy.
- Sen. Mark Warner
Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others-until the very end. From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, make energy conservation a national priority, return the Panama Canal to Panama, and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-Presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy; to his and Rosalynn's devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity-he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world.
- Gov. Glenn Youngkin & Suzanne Youngkin
I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.
Carter became the longest-living president in 2019, surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died at age 94 in 2018. Carter's post-presidential career was defined by his philanthropy and commitment to protecting human rights around the world.
He is survived by his four children.Former President Jimmy Carter dies at age 100
A person is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday at Stillwater Tavern.
The shooting happened just after midnight. Hampton Police arrived to find a 22-year-old man shot.
According to investigators, an argument started between the man and the suspect, after some words were exchanged, police say the suspect then fired at the man.
The victim died at the hospital, and the suspect is still at large, Hampton Police said. No suspect description was provided by police.
If you have information about the incident, Hampton Police ask you to contact them at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.
Devastating plane crash in South Korean airport kills 179 passengers on Sunday, leaving two survivors and many asking questions.
A Boeing 737-800 attempted a belly landing at Muan International Airport, skidding across the runway before crashing into a barricade and combusting into flames. In the video capturing the crash, the plane's landing gear appeared to fail.
This is the deadliest aviation disaster South Korea has faced since 1997, when a Korean Airline plane crashed in Guam, killing 228 people on board.
Families gathered at the airport as a fire official read out the names of the victims. Two crew members were pulled alive from the rear section of the wreckage.
Jeju Airlines senior managers offered apologies and condolences.
"it is hard to determine the cause of the accident", CEO Kim E-Bae said. "We will have to wait for the official investigation…"
Rescue workers and even the military combed the crash site. They are looking for evidence that would explain the crash. The cockpit and data flight recorder were both recovered.More than 160 people dead after plane crash at airport in South Korea
This morning's weather: Warm start to the week, possible rain for New Year's Eve
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says our warm stretch continues to start the week. Tracking another rain chance for New Year’s Eve. Cold air returns to end the week. Warm again today, but not quite as warm as yesterday. Highs will reach the mid 60s today with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy but not as windy as yesterday.
A cold front is set to move through the region on Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers in the afternoon to evening. A stray storm is possible. Highs will return to the mid and upper 60s tomorrow
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
We Follow Through: The uncovering the hidden benefits of wholesale clubs.
Wholesale clubs offer many hidden benefits, News 3's Erin Miller helps dissect these services offered.
When you think of wholesale clubs like Costco or Sam's Club, you probably first think about buying things in bulk, but there are a lot of hidden benefits that you may not know about.
Those benefits range from booking travel to seeing a trained optician, and shoppers everywhere are looking for a deal.
Trae Bodge, Smart Shopper, said, "I think that the wholesale clubs are very smart in adding in, layering in those additional benefits to incentivize you to utilize them even more."
To find out what other services are available, I spoke with Bodge. She mentioned that members can receive discounts on insurance, gas, hearing aid services, and travel.
Bodge added, "Am I going to get my eyes checked there every year, or am I going to book a cruise with them every year? Because those extra benefits can really add up."
There are various health insurance programs for small businesses and individuals, whether they are uninsured, have high-deductible plans, or simply prefer the lower price option.
Regarding vehicles, members may also be eligible for roadside assistance and auto-buying programs, allowing them to buy, trade in, or sell their cars.
Additionally, there are club-specific credit cards. Bodge advises taking advantage of these only if you have a healthy relationship with spending.
Bodge cautioned, "If you're struggling with credit card debt, it's not worth getting an extra credit card just to earn those points, because you negate them when you carry balances forward."
Whether it's the extra programs or buying in bulk, ask yourself, "Will this help me?"
Bodge stressed, "While I do love wholesale clubs, the concern for me sometimes is that people buy things they don't need, first of all, or buy too much of something."
