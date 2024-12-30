Remembering Carter, Hampton shooting, plane crash in South Korea: Sunrise Brief

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, passed away in his Georgia home on Sunday.

Politicians across the country and across the country are remembering and honoring former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100.

The Carter Center announced Sunday that Jimmy Carter passed away, surrounded by family. Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 77 years, died over a year ago.

Carter famously grew up on a peanut farm with no electricity or indoor plumbing. He later led the nation as president from 1977 to 1981. Virginia officials from across the political spectrum offered condolences and honored Carter's legacy.

- Sen. Mark Warner

Hillary and I mourn the passing of President Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long, good life. Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others-until the very end. From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as President to protect our natural resources in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, make energy conservation a national priority, return the Panama Canal to Panama, and secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-Presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy; to his and Rosalynn's devotion and hard work at Habitat for Humanity-he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world.

- Gov. Glenn Youngkin & Suzanne Youngkin

I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.

Carter became the longest-living president in 2019, surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died at age 94 in 2018. Carter's post-presidential career was defined by his philanthropy and commitment to protecting human rights around the world.

He is survived by his four children.