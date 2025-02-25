Shooting suspect footage, mourning VBPD deaths, federal worker limbo: Sunrise Brief

Portsmouth police released a surveillance video that features two suspects involved in a shooting. This was done with the intent of identifying those involved. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:16 a.m. at Towne Point Road, police say. Two males were seriously injured in the shooting. They were both taken to the hospital. The video, shown below, shows a male and a female in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. Police have identified them both as suspects. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting Watch: Surveillance video of Towne Point Road shooting suspects

News 3 spoke with the parents of Virginia Beach Police Officer Cameron Girvin, one of the two VBPD officers killed in the line of duty on Friday. They solemnly confirmed that Girvin was an expecting father. "I have no words for this terrible, terrible crime that happened," said Barbara Girvin, who mentioned she had spoken to Girvin just two hours before his death. Barbara and Arthur Girvin said when their son was little, he had aspirations of becoming a police officer. Cameron's dream came true when he joined VBPD. Through the shock of their sudden loss, the parents are organizing plans to lay their son to rest. Girvin's parents said the two fallen officers will have their funerals together. Loved ones and friends speak on fallen Virginia Beach Police Officers