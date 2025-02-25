Shooting suspect footage, mourning VBPD deaths, federal worker limbo: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Shooting suspect footage, mourning VBPD deaths, federal worker limbo
Portsmouth police released a surveillance video that features two suspects involved in a shooting. This was done with the intent of identifying those involved.
Officers responded to the shooting around 9:16 a.m. at Towne Point Road, police say. Two males were seriously injured in the shooting. They were both taken to the hospital.
The video, shown below, shows a male and a female in the 3500 block of Towne Point Road. Police have identified them both as suspects.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–393–8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1–888-LOCK-U-UP
News 3 spoke with the parents of Virginia Beach Police Officer Cameron Girvin, one of the two VBPD officers killed in the line of duty on Friday. They solemnly confirmed that Girvin was an expecting father.
"I have no words for this terrible, terrible crime that happened," said Barbara Girvin, who mentioned she had spoken to Girvin just two hours before his death.
Barbara and Arthur Girvin said when their son was little, he had aspirations of becoming a police officer. Cameron's dream came true when he joined VBPD. Through the shock of their sudden loss, the parents are organizing plans to lay their son to rest.
Girvin's parents said the two fallen officers will have their funerals together.Loved ones and friends speak on fallen Virginia Beach Police Officers
Elon Musk required all federal workers to email a report outlining the work they accomplished in the past week. He said failure to respond would be "taken as a resignation."
However, hours before the Monday night deadline, Musk offered an extension. He now says "failure to respond a second time will result in termination." Meanwhile, leaders at some agencies, including the FBI, the Department of Defense, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, have told staff members that they do not need to reply to the email.
Unions representing thousands of federal employees are challenging this email request. Since Musk sent the email via the Office of Personnel Management, union officials noted that this agency does not have the authority to impose such requirements on federal employees.
This morning's weather: Even warmer today, some clouds gathering
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got a cold start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will warm to the mid and upper 60s this afternoon, 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect a few extra clouds this morning, then mostly sunny skies.
Another nice day tomorrow, with highs in the low 60s and a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
We Follow Through: Youth social media restriction bill passes
Virginia lawmakers passed a bill that would put a one hour limit on social media usage for kids and teens under 16-years-old. The new legislation seeks to address concerns over the impact of social media on children's mental health and attention spans.
The bill would give parents the ability to increase or decrease a permitted amount of screen time if they wanted to. Some social media apps like Instagram have parental control options, but not all social platforms have that option.
Some parents agree with kids' social media usage being limited.
"It’s a lot of craziness going on. A lot of the social media is bringing violence. Children don’t belong on social media. It’s for adults," Quing Love said.
Karen Louise, another Hampton Roads mother, is not sure how easy the bill would be to enforce.
"Unless the social media platform has a mechanism in which they can switch it off, you’re relying on parents to enforce it so I’m not sure how it can happen," Louise said.
If Gov. Glenn Youngkin signs the bill, it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.
