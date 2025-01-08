SITW gets leeway, General Assembly delayed, Trump's expansion pack: Sunrise Brief

The Something in the Water music festival gets thrown a lifeline by the Virginia Beach City Council. In a 8-2 vote Tuesday, the music festival will move forward but it must provide weekly updates to the council.

Pharrell's Oceanfront music festival breached their sponsorship agreement when they failed to announce a lineup or ticket sales before the end of 2024.

This led to Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proposing an ultimatum to organizers of SITW — release ticket sales and a lineup within five days, or else — the city council's deferral vote gave the organizers more time.

Councilwoman Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammon proposed instead that the council would receive weekly updates from festival organizers beginning Jan. 14, and that Dyer would have the right to call a special session if further action was needed.

"We can put this together in a meaningful way because of the economic impact it will have on us. The ultimate goal is that we have a magnificent event in April,” said Dyer.

Virginia Beach City Manager, Patrick Duhaney, says no money from the city has been given to festival organizers yet.