SITW replacement, shots fired at home, tariffs delayed again: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: SITW replacement, shots fired at home, tariffs delayed again
The "Vibe Check" music festival will fill the late April timeslot left empty by Something in the Water. Waka Flocka Flame and Bryce Vine will headline the two-day hip-hop and R&B festival, according to Beach Events and IMGoing.
The festival will take place on 24th Street at the Oceanfront from Apr. 25-26. Beach Events says it will feature 15 performers throughout the weekend, including SoberTheDJ, Bailly Castillo, Shaolinn, CMRNPRKR, Young Crazy, Duct, Ladies of Sparta, 88WESS, Marv. P, SHANN, and Pretty Savage.
While Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer has made it clear that Something in the Water 2025 will not be held the last weekend in April, the city is open to another weekend.
The festival is free! Preferred viewing tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 7. Click here for details.Waka Flocka Flame, Bryce Vine headlining free Oceanfront festival in April
Shots were fired at a home in James City County on Wednesday, injuring a 20-year-old man who was inside, according to police. A 14-year-old was charged Thursday evening in connection to the shooting.
The teenager faces multiple charges, including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.
Around 8:00 p.m., police responded to a reported gunshot victim in the 200 block of Tarleton Bivouac. Investigators reported that seven people, including two children, were inside the home when the incident occurred. Authorities allege the teenager fired multiple times into the residence, striking the man inside.
The man was transported to a medical center in Newport News for treatment, according to police. No word was given on his condition.Man in critical condition, teen charged in Tarleton Bivouac shooting: JCCP
On Thursday, President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on many goods from Mexico, and some from Canada. This set of tariffs were initially supposed to take full effect on Feb. 4, but they were delayed a month — according to the White House, they will be delayed again for another month.
The order will delay the planned 25% tariffs against most goods that qualify under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
Nearly all agricultural products from Canada or Mexico are considered USMCA-compliant, meaning produce will not be subject to a possible price hike. More than 60% of goods imported from Canada to the U.S. will still be subject to the planned 25% tariffs because they do not comply with the USMCA, White House officials said.
President Trump said he made the decision to delay collecting tariffs on many Mexican goods after speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum.Trump delays some tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods amid consumer price concerns
This morning's weather: Average temps, spotty showers ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says highs will reach the upper 50s today, near normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with a slim rain chance. It will still be breezy, but not as strong or gusty as the past few days.
Looking like a nice weekend on the way. Highs will warm to the low 60s on Saturday, then drop to the low to mid 50s on Sunday behind a cold front. The front will not be a huge rain maker, but a few spotty showers are possible. Expect partly cloudy skies through most of the weekend.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Larger cuts for Hampton VA possible
The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning a reorganization that could include cutting over 70,000 jobs from the agency, according to an internal memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins says the cuts won't impact healthcare and benefits, but they are looking to bring the agency back to 2019 staffing levels.
VA considers large cuts as local employees brace for impacts
We’ve already shared with you that cuts have already started to happen at the VA in Hampton at the VA Medical Center. Two former employees spoke to News 3 after their dismissal.
"Right now a lot of us are just flailing in the wind," Lashavia Prather said.
"I feel every job is very essential regardless of what you are," Alex Hunt said.
As far as impact in Hampton Roads — leaders at the VA in Hampton said they would be working to make sure care isn’t impacted. Union reps tell News 3 although they are glad to hear healthcare will be a priority, they are worried local leaders won’t have much to say.
"Anyone who tells you that we can cut or fire 70,000 VA employees without impacting veterans care is lying to your face," said Stacy Shorter, Vice President and Legislative Political Coordinator at AFGE Local 2328.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.