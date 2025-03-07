SITW replacement, shots fired at home, tariffs delayed again: Sunrise Brief

The "Vibe Check" music festival will fill the late April timeslot left empty by Something in the Water. Waka Flocka Flame and Bryce Vine will headline the two-day hip-hop and R&B festival, according to Beach Events and IMGoing. The festival will take place on 24th Street at the Oceanfront from Apr. 25-26. Beach Events says it will feature 15 performers throughout the weekend, including SoberTheDJ, Bailly Castillo, Shaolinn, CMRNPRKR, Young Crazy, Duct, Ladies of Sparta, 88WESS, Marv. P, SHANN, and Pretty Savage. While Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer has made it clear that Something in the Water 2025 will not be held the last weekend in April, the city is open to another weekend. The festival is free! Preferred viewing tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 7. Click here for details. Waka Flocka Flame, Bryce Vine headlining free Oceanfront festival in April

Shots were fired at a home in James City County on Wednesday, injuring a 20-year-old man who was inside, according to police. A 14-year-old was charged Thursday evening in connection to the shooting. The teenager faces multiple charges, including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Around 8:00 p.m., police responded to a reported gunshot victim in the 200 block of Tarleton Bivouac. Investigators reported that seven people, including two children, were inside the home when the incident occurred. Authorities allege the teenager fired multiple times into the residence, striking the man inside. The man was transported to a medical center in Newport News for treatment, according to police. No word was given on his condition. Man in critical condition, teen charged in Tarleton Bivouac shooting: JCCP