Snow hits coast, SITW on thin ice, Trump's flurry of orders: Sunrise Brief

A winter storm has hit the southeastern states along the Gulf and Atlantic coast. Areas that usually get little snow, like the Outer Banks, received record breaking amounts of snowfall Tuesday night. Work crews across Hampton Roads pre-treated roads in preparation for the winter weather. Nevertheless, the snow has still led to many closings and delays, check back with News 3 for updates. The clouds are expected to part around midday on Wednesday. Meteorologist Myles Hendersen forecasted Thursday's temperatures to dip above freezing. Folks enjoying the Chesapeake snow

Two residential fires ignited on Tuesday, resulting in three occupants being hospitalized for smoke inhalation. One fire was in Suffolk and the other was in Norfolk, with a gap of about four hours between the two incidents. The Suffolk fire scorched an apartment on the 1100 Block of Railroad Avenue just before 3:40 p.m., according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. Norfolk Fire-Rescue said they responded to a 2-alarm fire at 8:48 p.m. The fire burned a two story residential structure. Fire crews in both cities still looking into what sparked the flames.

