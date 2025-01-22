Snow hits coast, SITW on thin ice, Trump's flurry of orders: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Snow hits coast, two residential fires, Trump's flurry of orders
A winter storm has hit the southeastern states along the Gulf and Atlantic coast. Areas that usually get little snow, like the Outer Banks, received record breaking amounts of snowfall Tuesday night.
Work crews across Hampton Roads pre-treated roads in preparation for the winter weather. Nevertheless, the snow has still led to many closings and delays, check back with News 3 for updates.
The clouds are expected to part around midday on Wednesday. Meteorologist Myles Hendersen forecasted Thursday's temperatures to dip above freezing.Folks enjoying the Chesapeake snow
Two residential fires ignited on Tuesday, resulting in three occupants being hospitalized for smoke inhalation. One fire was in Suffolk and the other was in Norfolk, with a gap of about four hours between the two incidents.
The Suffolk fire scorched an apartment on the 1100 Block of Railroad Avenue just before 3:40 p.m., according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.
Norfolk Fire-Rescue said they responded to a 2-alarm fire at 8:48 p.m. The fire burned a two story residential structure.
Fire crews in both cities still looking into what sparked the flames.
President Donald Trump continued to issue an avalanche of executive orders. Some of which have faced backlash from legal experts around the US, resulting in over 20 lawsuits being filed.
Trump garnered controversy when he ordered the government to not recognize automatic birthright citizenship. This contradicts the rules for citizenship outlined in the 14th Amendment. He later approved authorities to make arrests in schools and in churches ahead of the planned immigration raids.
Trump went on to ban remote work for federal employees while putting DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) staff on paid leave.
This morning's weather: Snow hits the beach, clouds to clear out
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says snow will move out early this morning, with some “bay effect” snow showers lingering. Clouds will clear out by midday, but it will be cold and breezy. Highs will only reach the upper 20s with afternoon wind chill values in the upper teens.
Temperatures will climb back into the 30s (above freezing) on Thursday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: VB music festival on thin ice
Something in the Water has faced yet another stumbling block. Virginia Beach city leaders were displeased with the lack of information given to them by the music festival's organizers.
This has resulted in another ultimatum, as the festival planners now have only five days to remedy their breach of contract.
Councilmember Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond said in Tuesday's meeting, “It is time to move forward.” Later in the meeting, she commented, “ This is it. We love the entertainment, but we wanted you to love us back by giving us the right time.”
As we reported, SITW leaders missed their December 31 deadline to announce the festival's lineup and commence ticket sales. Mayor Bobby Dyer initially proposed to give the festival only five days to remedy their breached sponsorship agreement — city council opted to compromise for weekly updates instead. However, two weeks passed with little information provided, leading Virginia Beach city leaders to consider other options.
When talking about the approaching date, Dyer stated, “Unfortunately, our backs are to the wall.” He also said it's "Not for lack on our part…”
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.