Stabbing charges dropped, future of VA gambling, ceasefire deal progress: Sunrise Brief

A husband and wife were arrested and charged following the stabbing of a MOD Pizza employee, recent court documents say their charges were dropped Tuesday. The Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's office determined the couple was acting in self-defense. Police say a MOD Pizza employee and a customer, Catherine Harper, got into an argument. After it escalated, court documents say Catherine called her husband, Corey, to "handle the situation." Court documents say Corey Harper stabbed the employee multiple times in the front and back and cut them across their torso so bad the employee’s intestines could be seen. The employee survived the stabbing. Both Corey and Catherine Harper were arrested and charged with malicious wounding—Corey got an additional charge for brandishing a firearm. According to court documents, a video showing the altercation led to the Harpers' charges being dropped.



Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told News 3 why he wants to create a gaming commission in the commonwealth. He said until his oversight committee is established, bills aimed at loosening restrictions for gambling will not move forward. "I am not interested in progressing any of those kinds of bills," Youngkin told News 3 in an interview Tuesday morning. Recent efforts to bring back skill gaming have caught the governor's attention. Skilled gaming machines are similar to slot machines, but they require the players to implement a "skill" to play (e.g., memory, logistical thinking); they cannot be solely based on chance. Youngkin ordered the unplugging of all skilled gaming machines in October 2023. They gained popularity around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Youngkin said he wants a "robust set of safeguards" to be in place before allowing skilled gaming machines—this is where his proposed gaming commission would come in handy. govyoungkinsot114