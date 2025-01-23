Strawberry fest returns, OBX snow clean up, Nashville school shooting: Sunrise Brief

After a five year hiatus, Strawberry Festival is set to return this spring. The revived event will be held in Virginia Beach and it will pay homage to the original Pungo-based festival. The new festival will be dubbed "Strawberry Fest at the Beach." It will include nearby restaurants and will feature strawberry-based dishes with fruit bought at local, Pungo farms. The now-defunct Pungo Strawberry Festival had been canceled several years in a row, largely due to traffic and parking issues. Jesse Wykle, owner of Aloha Snacks and president of the Artery District nonprofit, told News 3 that the festival will likely be held in May. New strawberry festival coming to Virginia Beach this spring

While snowfall in the Outer Banks is quite rare, the residents were ready for it. Now, crews from Rutherford County are helping clear snow off the barrier islands. Local crews were hard at work before and during the storm to take care of the snow covered roads. On Wednesday, they got some help as NCDOT crews from Division 13 in Rutherford County arrived. Rutherford County was one of the western North Carolina counties devastated by Hurricane Helene. Jacob Zimmerman, an NCDOT engineer from Rutherford, explained that this is their way of giving back for all the assistance they received last year. “It really means a lot. When Helene hit, they were able to provide a lot of help to us and help us through the recovery efforts, through the storm," said Zimmerman. "Now, we can return the favor." Crews from western N.C. arrive in the Outer Banks to help clear snow covered roads