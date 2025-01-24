Teacher charged with sexual assault, New Town Center grocer, Hegseth clears Senate hurdle: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Teacher charged with sexual assault, More weather woes, New Town Center grocer

A teacher at Churchland High in Portsmouth is accused of sexually assaulting former students. Jarvis Green, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child in a supervisory role, two counts of sodomy, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police confirmed to News 3 yesterday. Police did not elaborate on which school(s) the former students attended or where the alleged assaults took place. Green has since been released on bond, police said. A Portsmouth Public Schools spokesperson told News 3 Green currently is on administrative leave. Churchland High teacher charged with sexually assaulting former students: PPD A "prominent grocer" and a sporting goods store — possibly Golf Galaxy — will occupy the former Bed Bath & Beyond location at Virginia Beach Town Center — vacated in 2023 when the retailer filed for bankruptcy. Armada Hoffler, the Virginia Beach property investment company, finalized the two retail leases to utilize the vacant property, according to a press release. Grocery, sporting goods stores to move into former Bed Bath & Beyond space at Town Center The Senate advanced the nomination of Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump's defense secretary Thursday on a largely party-line vote, despite grave objections from Democrats and stirring unease among Republicans over his behavior and qualifications to lead the U.S. military. Two Republicans, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, broke ranks with Trump and his allies who have mounted an extensive public campaign to push Hegseth toward confirmation. The former combat veteran and Fox News host faces allegations of excessive drinking and aggressive actions toward women, which he has denied. The vote was 51-49, with a final vote on confirmation expected Friday. Senate advances Pete Hegseth after Democratic-led filibuster

Warmer today, even warmer this weekend!

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we'll finally get a warm-up Friday as we head into the weekend.

We'll start the day cold, and highs will hit near 40 in the afternoon — but still about 10 degrees cooler than our average for this time of year.

The warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the low 40s on Saturday to the low 50s on Sunday. Expect more sunshine on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Katisha Vertrees was only 28 when doctors told her a kidney transplant was her best hope of living to see her 30s. In my last update in December, I brought you inside the operating room at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for her long-awaited surgery.

But days after that life-saving operation, a surprise setback sent Katisha right back into the hospital.

Katisha was up and walking around, feeling good, in the first days after her surgery. But right after being released, just days before Christmas, her husband Taylor rushed her back to the emergency room with a new worry: sudden, worsening chest pain — she was having a heart attack.

