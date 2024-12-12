Tunnel fire aftermath, Defense bill, Wray to resign: Sunrise Brief

News 3 followed up with local authorities regarding the car fire that erupted in the Downtown Tunnel on Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say the car had electrical issues in the eastbound tunnel. The Director of Operations at Elizabeth River Crossings says they have safeguards in place for emergencies like these. They tell us they have employees monitoring traffic at all times across 16 different cameras, they train for events like this every few months. Plus, the tunnels are outfitted with 16 fans that can help clear smoke or haze. As for the fire itself, officials say there was very little damage in the aftermath. How fans in the Downtown Tunnel saved the day during huge car fire

The House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday—by a vote of 281 to 140. This omnibus bill includes many changes with regard to the funding of military operations, including a 4.5% pay raise for all service members and a 14.5% raise for junior enlisted members. It also comes with a provision preventing the military's health program from covering gender-affirming care for transgender kids of service members. House Speaker Mike Johnson touted the ban as part of the Republicans' effort to cut 31 billion dollars in "inefficient programs, obsolete weapons, and bloated Pentagon bureaucracy." Local legislators responded to the recent vote and how it could affect Virginians in Hampton Roads. "As the representative of Hampton Roads, home to significant military installations, I am proud that the final bill supports our region's shipbuilding industrial base," Congressman Bobby Scott said. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.

