Tunnel fire aftermath, Defense bill, Wray to resign: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Tunnel fire aftermath, Defense bill, Wray to resign
News 3 followed up with local authorities regarding the car fire that erupted in the Downtown Tunnel on Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say the car had electrical issues in the eastbound tunnel.
The Director of Operations at Elizabeth River Crossings says they have safeguards in place for emergencies like these. They tell us they have employees monitoring traffic at all times across 16 different cameras, they train for events like this every few months. Plus, the tunnels are outfitted with 16 fans that can help clear smoke or haze.
As for the fire itself, officials say there was very little damage in the aftermath.How fans in the Downtown Tunnel saved the day during huge car fire
The House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday—by a vote of 281 to 140.
This omnibus bill includes many changes with regard to the funding of military operations, including a 4.5% pay raise for all service members and a 14.5% raise for junior enlisted members.
It also comes with a provision preventing the military's health program from covering gender-affirming care for transgender kids of service members.
House Speaker Mike Johnson touted the ban as part of the Republicans' effort to cut 31 billion dollars in "inefficient programs, obsolete weapons, and bloated Pentagon bureaucracy."
Local legislators responded to the recent vote and how it could affect Virginians in Hampton Roads.
"As the representative of Hampton Roads, home to significant military installations, I am proud that the final bill supports our region's shipbuilding industrial base," Congressman Bobby Scott said.
The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.
FBI Director Chris Wray announced his planned resignation on Wednesday, while President-elect Donald Trump courts favor for his replacement. Senior Director of the Counterterrorism Directorate at the U.S. National Security Council Kash Patel is Trump's chosen successor for the position.
Trump nominated Wray during his first term in 2017 after he fired the former director, James Comey. The president-elect has been critical of the FBI after several investigations, ranging from his involvement in attempting to overturn the 2020 election to the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
Patel has meet with senators on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to try and get the support he needs to be confirmed in January. Most expressed support despite concerns about Patel's lack of experience to run the nation's top law enforcement agency. Democrats have come out against Patel and some of his ideas to shake up the agency.Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth continue meetings with lawmakers ahead of confirmation hearings
This morning's weather: Cold start to the day, rain goes away
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we have a cool and breezy start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s for some locations.
High temperatures today will be in the upper 40s.
There will be plenty of sunshine all day long and we’re not expecting any rain. We hold off the rain through the rest of the week despite the building clouds we’ll see Friday and Saturday. Rain chances return Sunday night.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: One Yorktown mom is asking drivers when they 'See something say something'
Other than the police, when you see a crime happening out on the roads, who can you call? One Yorktown woman is hoping her website leads to safer roads and a safer community.
You may recognize Tammy Gweedo McGee. News 3 has spoken to her several times before about her son Connor, who was killed in a crash on Yorktown Rd. on Homecoming night in 2019. All three people in the car were killed, including the driver, who police say was both unlicensed and under the influence.
Like a lot of parents who experience tragedy, Gweedo McGee is turning her grief into advocacy, setting up a website that will allow you to report problem drivers or issues on the road without providing your identity.
News 3 wanted to learn more about the website and how it works, especially ahead of a busy holiday travel period.
"You go right on ifyouseesomethingsaysomething.Org, you can type and tell us what's wrong or you can upload a picture or a video, you can give us screenshots. So a lot of teens are giving us screenshots of Instagram, Twitter, of things that they see, things that they know are wrong," Gweedo McGee said.
And it's not just for drivers, Gweedo McGee said, they've received tips on a number of crimes, from sexual assault to illegal sales of alcohol to minors. See something say something
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.